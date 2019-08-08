It was a hot day in College Station again, but that didn’t stop the team from brining the energy and intensity today. The team does have a day off tomorrow, so they were making this practice count.





There were just one or two changes to the first and second team today.





First team offense:

QB: Mond

RB: Corbin

FB: Baldree

TE: Beal

LT: Moore

LG: Hocker

C: Prater

RG: Kenyon Green

RT: Carson Green

WRs: Ausbon, Buckley, Chapman





Three days in a row now that true freshman Kenyon Green has been running with the one’s at right guard.





Q&A with Henry Green, Kenyon Green’s father:





(AY) Third day in a row Kenyon has been with the first team. What do you think?





(Mr. Green) We are praying about the situation. They see in him what they want to see in him, and he is still proving himself. We aren’t going to call it and say he is on the first team. Iron sharpens iron. I am just proud that he was able to get in there and they are taking a look at him.





(AY) Have you been able to attend a practice yet?





(Mr. Green) We went to the third practice, and he did well. I heard that held his own against some of the top defensive guys that we’ve got. That’s a blessing.





(AY) What does Kenyon say about how he is feeling about practice—How he is doing and the team is doing?





(Mr. Green) The main thing he sad right now is that it’s about learning all of the plays. When he gets all of the plays down he can feel himself going 100 miles per hour. He can actually feel it.





(AY) Has he said anything over the past three days since he has been running with the first team?





(Mr. Green) He says that he feels comfortable, but it’s still a learning experience...He’s truly excited about it. I am excited that Jimbo Fisher and the staff see him as a potential candidate to be on the first team...Kenyon is open minded. He’s not concerned if he’s playing tackle or if he’s playing guard..as long as he stays grounded, keeps God first and pressing toward what he wants, he will be fine.





2nd team offense:

QB: Blumrick

RB: Kibodi

TE: Cupp

LT: Diesch

LG: Barton Clement

C: Matthews

RG: Reed

RT: Anderson

WRs: Preston, Paul and Boykin





First team defense:

DE: Tyree Johnson

DT: Madubuike

DT: Brown

DE: Clemons

MIKE: Buddy Johnson

SAM: Hines

NICKEL: Elam

CB: Renfro

S: Richardson

S: Carper

CB: Jones





I love how vocal Keldrick Carper is—he is becoming a leader in the secondary without a doubt, and as you can see, saw time with the one’s.





Second team defense:

DE: Martin

DT: Rogers

DT: Hunter

DE: Wright

MIKE: White

SAM: Russell

NICKEL: Chattman

CB: Oliver

S: Tucker

S: Williams

CB: Fuller







