Thursday Practice Eight Notes
It was a hot day in College Station again, but that didn’t stop the team from brining the energy and intensity today. The team does have a day off tomorrow, so they were making this practice count.
There were just one or two changes to the first and second team today.
First team offense:
QB: Mond
RB: Corbin
FB: Baldree
TE: Beal
LT: Moore
LG: Hocker
C: Prater
RG: Kenyon Green
RT: Carson Green
WRs: Ausbon, Buckley, Chapman
Three days in a row now that true freshman Kenyon Green has been running with the one’s at right guard.
Q&A with Henry Green, Kenyon Green’s father:
(AY) Third day in a row Kenyon has been with the first team. What do you think?
(Mr. Green) We are praying about the situation. They see in him what they want to see in him, and he is still proving himself. We aren’t going to call it and say he is on the first team. Iron sharpens iron. I am just proud that he was able to get in there and they are taking a look at him.
(AY) Have you been able to attend a practice yet?
(Mr. Green) We went to the third practice, and he did well. I heard that held his own against some of the top defensive guys that we’ve got. That’s a blessing.
(AY) What does Kenyon say about how he is feeling about practice—How he is doing and the team is doing?
(Mr. Green) The main thing he sad right now is that it’s about learning all of the plays. When he gets all of the plays down he can feel himself going 100 miles per hour. He can actually feel it.
(AY) Has he said anything over the past three days since he has been running with the first team?
(Mr. Green) He says that he feels comfortable, but it’s still a learning experience...He’s truly excited about it. I am excited that Jimbo Fisher and the staff see him as a potential candidate to be on the first team...Kenyon is open minded. He’s not concerned if he’s playing tackle or if he’s playing guard..as long as he stays grounded, keeps God first and pressing toward what he wants, he will be fine.
2nd team offense:
QB: Blumrick
RB: Kibodi
TE: Cupp
LT: Diesch
LG: Barton Clement
C: Matthews
RG: Reed
RT: Anderson
WRs: Preston, Paul and Boykin
First team defense:
DE: Tyree Johnson
DT: Madubuike
DT: Brown
DE: Clemons
MIKE: Buddy Johnson
SAM: Hines
NICKEL: Elam
CB: Renfro
S: Richardson
S: Carper
CB: Jones
I love how vocal Keldrick Carper is—he is becoming a leader in the secondary without a doubt, and as you can see, saw time with the one’s.
Second team defense:
DE: Martin
DT: Rogers
DT: Hunter
DE: Wright
MIKE: White
SAM: Russell
NICKEL: Chattman
CB: Oliver
S: Tucker
S: Williams
CB: Fuller