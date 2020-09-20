AggieYell - Tide looks to return to the top

For many years, Alabama wanted to pound on opponents with their running game and strangle them with their defense. This season, as they did in 2018 and 2019, they seem better built to shoot it out with opponents than win games 13-3.

The offense may have lost Tua Tagovailoa, Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy, but it's still formidable. Mac Jones was impressive in relief of Tua last year and seems to have easily held off talented 5-star Bryce Young to keep the quarterback job. Najee Harris is a monster and the Tide can go four deep at running back and lose little, especially with redshirt freshman Trey Sanders back from an injury that cost him all of 2019.

Wideout is a bit of a question depth-wise, but with Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, their top-end guys are elite. The offensive line could well be the nation's best, returning four players who received significant starting time last year. A lot of people forget this because Tua is gone and LSU was so dominant offensively, but Alabama was still second in the nation in scoring last year -- and they get more back than the Tigers do.

Defensively may be where Alabama has some issues. Getting back Dylan Moses and LaBryan Ray will definitely help the front seven, but they are much thinner than usual talent-wise behind the starters. Phidarian Mathis is the only reserve with any significant playing experience up front.

At linebacker, Moses and Lee are establish qualities, but the other two positions are uncertain and inexperienced. The biggest concern appears to be the secondary, were potential All-American Surtain handles one corner (and could rotate as the STAR), but again, there's a lot of inexperience.

It seems like the year after year after year experience of seeing tons of underclassmen go to the NFL early may be catching up with Alabama. They're not as deep as they have been and while there's a lot of upperclassmen in the depth chart, there's not a lot of playing time to go with them. But the offense may be potent enough that it doesn't even matter.