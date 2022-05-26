Times, channels set for A&M's first three games
Texas A&M's football program will have to get used to playing at different times early on in 2022, from very early to very late.
The Aggies will have to deal with the Texas heat in their first two games of the year, then will go under the lights for a later-than-usual start in their third outing.
A&M opens the season against Sam Houston, which will playing its last season in the FCS in 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's pushing the 2020 FCS season to the spring of 2021, the Bearkats went a combined 21-1 with an FCS national championship (in the spring) last year. The Aggies have defeated the Bearkats each of the 12 times the two schools have faced, most recently in a 65-28 drubbing in 2013. The teams first played one another in 1919.
The 13th edition of the matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. central time Sept. 3 and will be televised on SEC Network.
A&M has no past history with its next opponent, Appalachian State. The Aggies have never played the Mountaineers, who went 10-4 last year, which included an appearance in the Sun Belt Championship Game. A&M and Appalachian State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. central time on Sept. 10 and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
The third game of the season brings A&M's premier non-conference opponent to Kyle Field for a prime time kickoff. The Miami Hurricanes, who last visited College Station in 2005, are coming off a 7-5 season but have a new coach in Mario Cristobal. Their offense is led by quarterback Tyler van Dyke, a potential preseason All-American after throwing 25 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions last season.
The Aggies and Hurricanes will kick off at 8 p.m. central time on Sept. 17, with the game televised on ESPN.