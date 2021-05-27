Times, TV stations set for A&M's first three games

Texas A&M has known the identity of its first three opponents and the date they'll play for some time -- but learned what time they'll play and what television network their games will be on Thursday afternoon.

The Aggies will face Kent State in their season opener, with the game kicking off at Kyle Field at 7 p.m. central time on Sept. 4. The game will be televised on ESPU. The Golden Flashes went 3-1 last year, good for second in the MAC. They averaged nearly 50 points a game, including scoring 69 against Akron and 62 against Bowling Green, but also gave up 38 points a game -- including 70 in a blowout loss to Buffalo.

A&M then travels to Denver to play Colorado in a game that will kick off at 2:30 central time and will be televised on Fox on Sept. 11. The Buffs looked like one of the pleasant surprises early in the 2020 season, beating both UCLA and Stanford before having two straight games cancelled. They returned to beat San Diego State and Arizona before the the wheels fell off. They were dispatched by Utah by a 38-21 score, then were blasted by Texas 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl to finish 4-2.

New Mexico's 2020 season ended on a positive note, with wins over Wyoming and Fresno State to close out the schedule. But they lost five straight to start the year to end 2-5. But with Houston Baptist and New Mexico State on the schedule before their trip to Kyle Field Sept. 18. The Aggies and Lobos will kick off at 11 a.m. in a game televised on the SEC Network.