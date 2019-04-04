Memphis Freedom Preparatory Academy's Chris Morris has visited A&M before, and has consistently had the Aggies among his leaders. But this will be his first opportunity to meet new offensive line coach Josh Henson in person, making the trip even more important.

Morris would have been an important target regardless, but with the de-commitment of Akinola Ogunbiyi and the questionable standing of Smart Chibuzo and Jordan Jefferson, the need for offensive line commits has increased. Add in the fact that A&M needs more depth at the tackle position more than any other spot on the line, and the interest in Morris becomes all the more obvious.