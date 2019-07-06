Raytown (Mo.)’s Dontae Manning, who had been committed to Oklahoma since April, decided to re-open his commitment July 6. His decision came two weeks after he made an official visit to A&M that sources considered highly successful.

Manning’s decision comes just four days after Ft. Washington (Md.) CB Josh Moten committed to A&M, giving them two corners in the 2020 class. That move is not likely to have any impact on the Aggies’ efforts to land Manning, as evidenced by a Saturday tweet from safety Leon O’Neal, who hosted Manning on his official visit.

When I say we need him home aggieland I mean WE NEED HIM HOME Let’s put that love on him ‼️‼️ https://t.co/EeQM7ZwZU3

With Manning’s decision to pull the plug on his commitment to OU, A&M now becomes the odds-on favorite to land him.

The Aggies have two corners committed at the moment: Moten and standout Jaylon Jones. Manning joins a list of possible additions including Aldine MacArthur’s Josh Eaton, Pius X’s Seth Jones and Blinn’s Marvin Domio.

Eaton will announce his commitment Aug. 6, and it seems extremely likely he will pick A&M. Would the Aggies take four corners in a tight class, should both Eaton and Manning wish to sign up? The smart money here is yes, they will. Look at this scenario: Elijah Blades, Myles Jones, Debione Renfro and Travon Fuller will be seniors in 2020. No other corners on the roster have yet to play a snap. The Aggies can rebuild their corner corps around 5-star Erick Young, but they need numbers and talent.

Domio remains an option, but he seems to be leaning towards LSU. Jones, who is being recruited as a wideout by other programs, could be a luxury the Aggies won’t have room for unless something major changes.