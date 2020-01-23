When you have a recruiting class that ranks in the top six in the nation, it's really good. But the final position rankings for the 2020 class released by Rivals.com Thursday shows just how good the spearhead of #GigEmGang20 is.

Wideout Demond Demas was one of the earliest commits to the 2020 class and, in spite of the best efforts of some the nation's elite programs, never really wavered. And that's to the benefit of the Aggies, as they get one of the most talented prospects to sign on in the past 20 years. Demas is the 15th ranked player overall in the nation, and second at his position -- one place behind the top spot. With speed and athleticism that reminds of Randy Moss, Demas could well be on the field across from Jhamon Ausbon the opening weekend of this season.

All Jones has done is shine when the spotlight is brightest. After a dominant performance at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta last summer, Jones put on a show at the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month. Big and physical, Jones has proven himself to be one of the top corners in the 2020 class and a player who should compete for immediate playing time.

Highland Community College cornerback Brian George shocked many when he committed to the Aggies in mid-December, but nobody was complaining. A&M picked up not only another big, physical corner, but the number five JUCO prospect overall. He won't be on campus until the summer, but he's coming to A&M with the idea of winning a starting job.

Few players shot up the rankings more dramatically than linebacker Antonio Doyle. Listed on the outer fringes of the Rivals250 two cycles ago, Doyle ended up in the top 80 after an outstanding senior season and a strong showing at the Army All-American Bowl. The Aggies have two starting linebackers in Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines, but Doyle showed he has the size, smarts and tackling ability to contribute fast.

The biggest glaring weakness the 2020 Aggies have is the offensive line, so A&M's staff went to work on fixing that problem in a big way. That overhaul starts with Chris Morris and Akinola Ogunbiyi, the top two guard prospects in the nation. Morris will likely end up as a tackle, the position he played in high school, while Ogunbiyi is a huge mauler of a guard. Jimbo Fisher has tended to redshirt his offensive linemen, so these two may not make noise until 2021 -- but they're expected to be cogs in a rebuilt offensive line.

Johnson ended up as the second-ranked safety in the nation, but made a strong effort at taking the top spot. He has great athletic ability and can cover like a corner. With the spot across from Demani Richardson still up for grabs, Johnson could start to push his way into the equation this spring.