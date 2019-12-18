News More News
Top safety prospect signs with A&M

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period rolls on with a profile of safety Antonio Johnson.

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Chose A&M over: Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia among others

Awards/Recognition: Member of the Rivals100; Participant in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge; Army All-American

Stats: 98 tackles, 2 INT

2020 projection: Could compete for immediate playing time at either safety or nickel.


Film study

Johnson is tall, fast and extremely athletic. He''s got good ball skills and isn't afraid to play a physical brand of football. He has the ability to cover wide receivers one-on-one or can play center field. He's an SEC style of safety and becomes another weapon in the Aggie secondary.

