Top safety prospect signs with A&M
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period rolls on with a profile of safety Antonio Johnson.
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Chose A&M over: Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia among others
Awards/Recognition: Member of the Rivals100; Participant in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge; Army All-American
Stats: 98 tackles, 2 INT
2020 projection: Could compete for immediate playing time at either safety or nickel.
Film study
Johnson is tall, fast and extremely athletic. He''s got good ball skills and isn't afraid to play a physical brand of football. He has the ability to cover wide receivers one-on-one or can play center field. He's an SEC style of safety and becomes another weapon in the Aggie secondary.