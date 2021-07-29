Training camp preview: Can WR potential become production?

By the time the Orange Bowl rolled around, coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff had so little faith in their receivers that they essentially used only three: Smith, Lane and Jones. Demas got a handful of snaps, but no targets.

And that was it.

That may change this year, as Fisher seemed almost giddy about the potential of the wideout unit when asked about it at SEC Media Days by AggieYell.com.

"Ainias Smith is a slot receiver, is outstanding, as good as anybody in America the way you can use him and things you can do.

You had Hezekiah outside and Chase Lane, who are playing excellent ball, great summers. When you want to put a new quarterback in, all your receivers back, all your tight ends, and all your running backs back, and that really helps. It really does.

And the thing you keep forgetting about, we get Caleb Chapman back. He's a very healthy guy. He had three outstanding games, playing really well. 6'4", 4.4 flat guy that can really play. Getting him back is going to give us the big play. You've got Moose Muhammad coming back, Jalen Preston coming back, Devin Price, and Demond Demas, who is having an outstanding spring. I'm really excited about the potential we have out there.

But we've got three guys coming back that have outstanding, been there, know what to do, how to do it, big plays in big games, won nine football games with, made a lot of big plays in key moments, who got thrown in the fire, and they're going to be out there next year ready to play.

I'm excited about that group. And then we've got a young guy Yulkeith Brown who I'm really, really excited about in this group. He's a freshman, done great things this summer.

I'm excited about that group. When your quarterback has all the pieces in place, you know guys are going to be where they're supposed to be, it's easy to break in your new quarterbacks. The new quarterbacks are very talented. If those guys do what I think they can do, it's going to be very exciting for those guys."

Fisher may have reason for optimism. Chapman looked like he was on the verge of a huge season when he got hurt, tearing apart the Florida secondary for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns before tearing his ACL. Preston was voted the most improved offensive player in spring practice, while Fisher has done nothing but rave about Demas for the past three months. Muhammad is a steady pass-catcher who looked good in the Maroon & White Game, snagging four catches for 34 yards.

It looks like Fisher is content to start the season with his 2020 starters -- Lane, Smith and Jones -- but it's the talented backups who are the biggest causes for excitement. If Chapman stays healthy and Demas is as advertised, then the Aggies may be able to attack opposing defenses with a number of wideouts with different skill sets. They may also lead to a lot more big plays from that group in 2021 as well.