Training camp preview: Do the Aggies have the nation's best RB group?

There's no question that the Aggies have a backfield group that is absolutely loaded. They might have the best running back corps in the nation and certainly have one of the deepest.

Spiller is the leader of the group and he's been named a preseason All-American by multiple publications. He should be named preseason All-SEC next week. He's tough, physical, is a lot more elusive than people realize and played through injuries half of last season. He can be a workhorse if need be -- but he won't have to with this bunch.

Achane exploded onto the scene in the second half of 2020 and couldn't be stopped. The Orange Bowl MVP won't have to wait until the season is halfway over to see the field this year -- he'll be out there a lot.

Smith will be too, but odds are he'll see more time at wide receiver. Still, the Aggies know he can be trusted to take the ball in the running game and make plays. He's quick, evasive and won't hesitate to run someone over if he has to.

Johnson was one of the nation's top backs in the 2021 class and he could see playing time this fall if Smith is at receiver. He brings elite speed and a power running game to the backfield.

Daniels is smaller, but is built like (and plays like) Trayveon Williams. He's got great vision, hits holes quickly and has outstanding change of direction abiility.

Crownover is a big, physical, upright back who can be used in short yardage or to wear defenses down. Behind Achane, he was the best of the four backs that arrived in the 2020 class.

Jackson is broad-shouldered and another physical back. He got a lot of work in the Maroon & White Game and performed pretty well. He showed he can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield.

Hubbard needed a big spring and didn't seem to get it. He was sidelined for the Maroon & White Game, which didn't help him in the competition with Jackson and Crownover; now, he's got to deal with Johnson and Daniels as well.

The Aggies can go four or five deep without much dropoff -- and that is saying something, considering who's at the top of the lineup. It's a very impressive group.