Training camp preview: Which QB will prevail?

The summer will decide who replaces a three-plus year starter in Kellen Mond. King and Calzada are two very different quarterbacks and the offense may have to change depending on who wins the job. Both King (16-31, 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and Calzada (19-40, 253 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) had good and bad moments in the Maroon & White Game and it probably didn't move the needle one way or the other.

King is an accurate passer with a good arm and scans the field well. He's also very fast, running the 40-yard dash in about 4.5 seconds. Calzada has a huge arm, but can be hit or miss with his accuracy and isn't nearly as good a runner. But there's not a throw he can't make.

Stowers is the third quarterback this year; Jimbo Fisher has made that much clear. And that's fine, as the talented freshman deserves the opportunity to develop before competing for the starting job. He only completed 3 of 11 passes for 44 yards in the Maroon & White Game, but also gained 25 yards in 5 carries. He's got plenty of talent and could be an exciting quarterback when he gets used to the college game.