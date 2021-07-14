Training camp preview: Which QB will prevail?
AggieYell.com begins its series on the position groups of the 2021 Texas A&M football team with the quarterbacks.
Returning players from the spring
Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada (did not play in 2020)
Redshirt freshman Haynes King (2-4, 59 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT passing; 6 carries, 43 yards)
True freshman Eli Stowers
The situation
The summer will decide who replaces a three-plus year starter in Kellen Mond. King and Calzada are two very different quarterbacks and the offense may have to change depending on who wins the job. Both King (16-31, 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and Calzada (19-40, 253 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) had good and bad moments in the Maroon & White Game and it probably didn't move the needle one way or the other.
King is an accurate passer with a good arm and scans the field well. He's also very fast, running the 40-yard dash in about 4.5 seconds. Calzada has a huge arm, but can be hit or miss with his accuracy and isn't nearly as good a runner. But there's not a throw he can't make.
Stowers is the third quarterback this year; Jimbo Fisher has made that much clear. And that's fine, as the talented freshman deserves the opportunity to develop before competing for the starting job. He only completed 3 of 11 passes for 44 yards in the Maroon & White Game, but also gained 25 yards in 5 carries. He's got plenty of talent and could be an exciting quarterback when he gets used to the college game.
Who will win the job?
The safer bet is King, and most observers believe he will be the guy who wins the job. All the indicators are there: he was the backup to Mond last year and started for the Maroon (first string) team in the spring game. He's shown less of a tendency to turn the ball over and brings an added dimension to the offense with his ability to run. But it's not a done deal. If Calzada improves his accuracy and his decision making -- he has a tendency to trust his arm and force passes into coverages -- his arm strength makes him a very appealing prospect.
Projected depth chart
Starter: King
Backup: Calzada
Third string: Stowers