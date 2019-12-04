Offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and running back Jacob Kibodi have joined tight end Glenn Beal, who decided to leave the Aggie football program Monday, in the transfer portal. The Aggies will still need to drop nine more players from the 85-man scholarship roster, whether by transfers, retirements or early entries for the NFL Draft, in order to sign a full 25-man class for 2020.

Kibodi's decision to transfer was unsurprising, as he had been passed up by both freshman Isaiah Spiller and redshirt sophomore Cordarrian Richardson on the depth chart. Kibodi, also a redshirt sophomore, did not play in four games in Jimbo Fisher's first year at A&M after seeing occasional duty during his freshman season of 2017. He did, however, start two games this season after the season-ending injury to Jashaun Corbin. He picked up 123 yards on 31 carries (4.0 YPC) and scored a touchdown against Lamar. Spiller entered that game in the second quarter and took over as the primary back, with Richardson moving into the backup role at midseason. At that point, Kibodi's carries essentially vanished.

Kibodi's best game was his first, as he ran for 101 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana in 2017. He would only gain 20 more yards the rest of the season and lost a fumble in the Belk Bowl. He would carry the ball just 3 times for 26 yards in two games in 2018.

Diesch's departure was also not overly surprising. After four years on campus, the former 6.0 4-star and fifth-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the nation by Rivals.com in 2016 had yet to crack the starting lineup. With Dan Moore on campus for another year and the prospect of other players passing him up in the event of a line reshuffling, Diesch decided to transfer.

Diesch played in a total of 21 games, with no starts, during his Aggie career.