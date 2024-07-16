Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

10 Things on a very busy Tuesday...

A&M wants their receivers fast and their tight ends big.

1. You're dealing with the adults now. Behave as such.

The SEC's director of officiating, John McDaid, held his annual press briefing today and, of course, the question of Horns down came up. And he essentially said that, unless it's flagrantly offensive (think of doing it right over a knocked out player), it's not getting called. He noted that not a single flag was thrown for anyone doing the Gator Chomp or the Land Shark (or thumbs down, for that matter). "To me, this (he does horns down) is not offensive," he said. In other words, suck it up, buttercups. This isn't the Big 12 anymore and whining isn't going to get you anywhere.

2. You're dealing with the adults now. Behave as such, part II

It didn't take long for the Texas press corps to draw attention to themselves at their first media days. One longtime Texas reporter asked commissioner Greg Sankey if he was worried about the newcomer bossing around the rest of the conference, which drew scorn and laughter from Nick Saban, who is here working with SEC Network. Another reporter decided to ask Brian Kelly to talk about how good Texas. He answered the question, for the most part, even though he would have been perfectly entitled to tell the guy to shove it. After all, LSU does not play Texas in 2024.



3. First class from Drinkwitz

Just about every year, there's a coach at SEC Media Days who steals the show with their opening statement. This year, it's already over. Eli Drinkwitz from Mizzou gets the prize. He started by offering condolences to the family of Monte Kiffin, the former Tampa Bay defensive coordinator and Lane's dad. The way he did it was very touching. He continued by requesting the College Football Hall of Fame waive the .600 winning percentage requirement for head coaches to be on the ballot so Mike Leach can be considered. He said, and I agree, that few coaches have had more effect on the modern game than Leach did. He also said Mike Elko "Kicked (his) butt a few times" when he was a defensive coordinator, which will help my story on the Tigers.

4. Draft may provide some clarity for Aggie baseball

The Aggies are absolutely stacked with middle infielders now, and the biggest question has been, what do you do with Kaeden Kent? He wants to be a shortstop. Other teams offered him that chance, but he came back to A&M. But the Aggies still had Ali Camarillo and added Ben Royo from Rice in the portal. Well, they may not have Camarillo anymore. He was the first pick of the 12th round today, by Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas/Whatever, and all indications are he's going to go pro. That would clarify things at least a little, and I'd pencil Kent in as A&M's starting shortstop right now.

5. STOP WITH THE B1G CRAP ALREADY

It's gotten to the point where Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle has had to write a story shooting down these rumors that A&M is going to the B1G. They're not. He's talked to people who say that's not happening. I've talked to people who are genuinely pissed off at the very idea of it, and they say it's not happening. This is aimed directly at Aggies who are upset that Texas is now in the SEC: deal with it. Stop being a bunch of wah-wahs who think things will get better by sulking off to the B1G. It would be detrimental to multiple athletic programs, eliminate any geographical rivalries and make for travel hell. For you proponents -- have you considered the glories of Piscataway in November? Or East Lansing at any time? Who's A&M's new rival -- Purdue? Any move -- any attempt to move by A&M would be met with national laughter and scorn. We would deserve any and all Aggie jokes thrown our way. You gain respect by building your programs into a national power, confronting your key opponents and beating them -- not running from them. A&M would look like the biggest bunch of wussies ever if they changed conferences in the face of Texas joining the SEC. Hopefully this rumor, and this mindset, can die. They both need to.

6. They have a type

One thing that is pretty clear from A&M's new roster is that they are looking to get all their receivers in the 180 to 200-pound range. The only exception on the high end is Jahdae Walker, who is at 205. He's also taller and has a wider frame than any other receiver. Ernest Campbell, AKA Speedy Smurf, is at 145. Ashton Bethel-Roman and Cyrus Allen are a good trip to Whataburger away at 177 and 178, respectively. Moose Muhammad lost 10 pounds, from 205 to 195. Jabre Barber gained 8, from 174 to 182. Noah Thomas is right at 200. It stands to reason that A&M would want their receivers big enough to take some punishment, yet fast enough to avoid a lot of it. But you can definitely see some trends in the new roster.

7. They have a type, part II

While some wideouts got bigger and others lost weight, all the tight ends are now very big boys. Jimbo Fisher liked him some tight ends; Collin Klein loves them and they're a big part of the running game. Donovan Green went from 245 pounds to 265. Theo Ohrstrom went from 250 to 265. Tre Watson went from 245 to 250. Garrett Miller went from 250 to 260. Jaden Platt went from 240 to 260. New arrival Shane Calhoun checked in at 250. That sounds like they want these guys to be ready to block.

8. They have a type, part III

The Aggies are huge on the defensive line. On the interior line, it looks like the Aggies want their guys to be between 300 and 320 pounds -- with the exception of Samu Taumanupepe, who lost 30 pounds to get down to just 350. Albert Regis, who was listed at 325 pounds in the spring, is down to 310. Shemar Turner, who is moving inside full-time, is up to 300 from 295. Gabe Dindy went from 300 to 310. DJ Hicks is up to 300 from 290. You get the idea. They're looking for guys to have the size to hold up against interior linemen and the run, but still have enough quickness to rush the passer. That's a pretty delicate balance.

9. Potentially interesting next two days at SECMD24

This is the first media days in Texas, so I want to see what kind of crowd the two in-state teams draw. So far, there hasn't been much of a crowd at all, but the Omni has not exactly made it easy for fans to get in and hang out. Alabama is up first thing tomorrow morning, and they've always been a draw in Hoover, Nashville and Atlanta. This is a little different.

10. Aggies get an absolute burner in Kelshaun Johnson