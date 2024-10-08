TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

In this week's 10 Things for Tuesday, we grade the Aggies at the midpoint of the 2024 season:

Shemar Turner and the defensive line are now playing up to their reputation.

1. Quarterback

The duo of Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed have shown inconsistency, made huge mistakes with the football, dealt with injuries and, in the end, have engineered five wins in a row. Weigman was Godawful against Notre Dame, and we now have a pretty good idea why — he was sick AND hurt. Reed struggled completing passes, but when he did, they were in bunches and led to scores. His feet kept the drives alive and were ultimately the difference in at least one game— and he didn’t turn the ball over. And now that Weigman is back and has completed better than 80% of his passes over the past two games, it looks like this pairing is on a serious upswing going into the bye week. Grade: C+

2. Running back

Le’Veon Moss goes into the bye leading the SEC in rushing with 607 yards and has found his own groove the past couple of games, running for better than 10 yards a carry against Arkansas and Missouri — and the 117 yards on 13 carries against the Razorbacks looks a whole lot more impressive after they shut down Tennessee’s rushing attack Saturday night. Amari Daniels’ production has dropped compared to last year (4.3 yards a carry), but he’s been steady, hasn’t fumbled and has produced some big runs. EJ Smith has been essentially a non-factor, with 81 rushing yards and one catch, but he had to have enjoyed being the guy to close out Florida, his dad’s alma mater. Grade, thanks to Moss: A

3. Tight end

This group hasn’t been nearly as big a factor in the passing game as we were expecting, but they’ve been a big part of the running game’s success. Theo Ohrstrom has developed into an excellent blocker and has become a part of the passing game as well; he’s actually fourth on the team in receiving yards and tied for the lead in touchdown receptions. Tre Watson has a touchdown and averages a catch a game, far less than what we were expecting. Shane Calhoun has been a good blocking tight end. Jaden Platt and Donovan Green have barely played, as Green continues to slowly recovery from his ACL tear last summer. Ohstrom and Watson have done a good job, it’s just not the kind of job we were expecting. Grade: B-

4. Wide receiver

Noah Thomas seems to have hit his stride of late.

Like most of the offense, the receivers look like they’re just starting to turn the corner. Noah Thomas has taken off the past couple of weeks, picking up 174 of his team-high 252 yards in the past two games. Cyrus Allen hasn’t done much in the past couple of weeks, but had big games against McNeese and Florida. Jahdae Walker had his best game of the season and Jabre Barber is finally getting healthy. A huge addition could be Terry Bussey, who easily had his best game to date against Missouri. Moose Muhammad could be an asset if he gets over his attitude issues, which bloomed for all to see this weekend. But the group of Thomas, Allen, Walker, Barber, Bussey and Muhammad look like they’re going to be the receivers, because nobody else has pushed them. Grade: C+

5. Offensive line

Possibly the biggest story of the year for A&M, the line has been superb after two years of being, generously, considered subpar. The Aggies are ninth in the nation in pass rushing and have slashed their tackles for loss and sack numbers by huge amounts. They’re tough, physical and won the Bowling Green and Arkansas games by dominating late in the second half. Trey Zuhn is playing, at the least, at an All-SEC level; Chase Bisontis isn’t far behind. Koli Faaiu and TJ Shanahan have been good at center since Mark Nabou’s injury, and Ar’maj Reed-Adams and Kam Dewberry have solidified right guard. The duo of Demetrious Crownover and Deuce Fatheree have been excellent at right guard. I have said for years that you needed to find a group of five players and get them as many snaps together to achieve continuity. Cushing has his five, plus three more, and you don’t see any drop-off. It’s an amazing turnaround. Grade: A (if you want to make it an A+, I won’t quibble.)

6. Defensive line

They wanted to be dominant. The past couple of games, they have been. One of the elite units in all of college football, the defensive line has started to impose its will on opponents. After a flop against Notre Dame, A&M slammed Florida’s offense, then seriously clamped down against Arkansas and Missouri. They’ve given up 27 points in the last two games while picking up nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Nic Scourton has become what A&M hoped he would be, a dominant force against the run and the pass. From the Bowling Green game to the Missouri game, he had 8 straight tackles (or sacks) for loss. Shemar Stewart’s career high in tackles for a season is 23; he has 18 already and his next sack will set a career mark in that category. He hasn’t gotten the sacks, but he’s been incredibly disruptive and has had quarterbacks running for their lives. Shemar Turner hasn’t skipped a beat moving inside, and already has 16 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks. That’s some serious work for a defensive tackle. Albert Regis is playing his best ball, and it seems like DJ Hicks is starting to round into form as well. He and Rodas Johnson both had their best games to date against Missouri. Add in the speedy Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy playing JACK and you have a deep, productive group that is starting to control games. Grade: A-

7. Linebacker

Taurean York hasn’t been a game-changer for the Aggies this year, but he’s steadily plugging along and leads the team in tackles with 28 and had his first sack Saturday. Daymion Sanford has played like a 4-star, with 12 tackles, 2 TFL and a sack, his first ever. Scooby Williams is turning out to be one of the shrewdest pickups of the offseason, with 20 tackles, 2.5 TFL and a fumble recovery. Solomon DeShields is starting to make an impact as his playing time has gone up the past two weeks. They struggled early on with missed tackles and bad fits, btut that seems to be well in the past now. Grade: B

8. Safety/nickel

The safeties also got off to a bit of a slow start and nickel has been a sore spot since Tyreek Chappell was lost for the year, but, like the rest of the team, things are coming around. Dalton Brooks has been fantastic the last couple of weeks, showing linebacker-like pursuit and covering well. He’s led the team in tackles the last two games and he’s the one who doesn’t come off the field. Marcus Ratcliffe is one of the biggest surprises of the season and continues to play at a high level. That has meant fewer snaps for Bryce Anderson, but he played just as much as Ratcliffe Saturday and has been pretty steady back there. Trey Jones is back and brings some size to the secondary. They’ve been very good the past month and there’s still too for improvement. It’s a shame that I include nickel with the safeties, but it is what it is. Jaydon Hill has been a major problem against pass coverage, though he’s really good as a run-stopper. But BJ Mayes is starting to get more reps and he will definitely be needed against teams like LSU and Texas. Grade for the safeties: A- Grade for the nickels: C-



9. Cornerback

A massive sucking chest would of a problem last year, cornerback has not been an issue for much of the season. Will Lee has been really good and leads the nation in passes broken up. Dezz Ricks and Jayvon Thomas haven’t been great, but they’ve been a lot better than most people would have expected. The Aggies have been able to go with those three to handle things so far, but it’s still a little scary to see them thin again at the position. Still, much, much better than last year. Grade: B

10. Special teams

Tyler White may be the best punter in the nation already. He’s just ridiculous. Randy Bond missed two field goals from about the same spot on a slick, wet and crappy field in Gainesville and hasn’t missed anywhere else. Mike Elko called them weapons, and he’s right. The other weapons, though, are misfiring. Punt and kick return coverage stinks, they’ve had a blocked punt and Jared Zirkel has put two kickoffs out of bounds. That really hurts the overall grade here. Grade: C

Bonus: Coaching