This week, 10 observations from the Tuesday press conferences with Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein:

Mike Elko asked us not to ask players about last year.

1. Mike Elko did something I can't recall happening before -- he asked us for a favor.

Before finishing up his comments, Elko asked the assembled Aggie press corps for a favor. "If we could stop trying to reference last year, I think that would be great." he said. "I think we're nine months from now, like every kid that comes in front of you gets more questions trying to compare this year to last year." Now, I'll let you in to the mindset of the writer (yes, we do have minds -- well, most of us do) on why there would be questions about last year. First off, it's a good introductory device to a story, because you're going to a starting point that everyone is familiar with. Second, comparisons are not only inevitable, but many readers are going to be interested in a contrast from the last guy and how he did business, because he got canned. From Elko's perspective, on the other hand, it makes total sense not to reference last year. He's trying to build a new culture, a new perspective and approach -- and this isn't last year's team. He's also trying to get away from the way things were done the last two seasons as much as possible, and fair or foul, questions about it serve as reminders. Elko knows most of the A&M press corps from his time here under Jimbo -- whose name is assiduously not mentioned -- and he knows that if you're fair with us, we'll be fair with you. So no more questions to players about 2023. Dare I say, it ain't gonna be like it used to?

2. Luck is holding on the injury front

The last couple of years (sorry), you could look over to the sideline and see a bunch of important players either watching, rehabbing or, in some cases, already done for the year. This year, there have been very few injuries to report. I asked Elko about whether the trend of an injury-free summer had continued through the first week of camp, and he said it had. If that's the case -- and it holds up -- then the Aggies have a shot at being really good. The last time A&M got through a season without a catastrophic injury was 2020 -- and it's not a coincidence that ended in an Orange Bowl win.

3. Shemar Stewart's got a fan club

Both Elko and Bateman praised the junior defensive end for his work since their arrival last winter. Elko said the goal for Stewart has been to go from a great athlete to a really productive player, and he's put in the work to do that. "It's been cool to see him from where ... winter workouts started to really find some different spots within him that he could elevate and push through some things when they got hard," Elko said. "And I think as he's done that, he's really enjoyed it." Bateman said that, if you gave him two hours in a lab, his prototype defensive end would look like Stewart. "I think you will see a problem (for offenses)," Bateman said of Stewart. If that's the case, offenses are in serious trouble, because nobody's doubting Nic Scourton's abilities after he scorched the Big 10 last year at Purdue.



4. It's a Jersey thing

When Elko got to A&M, he knew he had to do some quick politicking to keep the players he wanted from transferring. In the case of guard Chase Bisontis, he had two days. So what did he do? He found common ground -- being from New Jersey. More precisely, their love of bagels and pizza in New Jersey. "I think the Jersey connection helps in terms of when you get into that process, you got about 48 hours to build relationships," Elko said today. It definitely worked. Bisontis not only stayed, but he's moved inside to left guard and looks like he's found a home. In fact, after left tackle Trey Zuhn, he's the player most likely to start the season where he's playing, and expectations for him are high.

5. Corner remains uncertain, but this is a good thing for a change

I asked Bateman about the cornerback competition, and while he mentioned Will Lee, Donovan Saunders, BJ Mayes and Jayvon Thomas as guys who have really competed since spring practice, he said they're not near deciding on starters yet. "I don't think anybody on our coaching staff thinks, like, man, these are the two starters right now," he said. In comparison to last year (sorry Mike), this is a positive. Last year, they couldn't figure out the corners because they didn't know who was healthy and who was going to be able to play the position at an SEC-caliber level. Maybe it would be better to say that they were trying to figure out who would be the least bad. With the guys mentioned, along with Tyreek Chappell, Dezz Ricks and Terry Bussey, it's hard to believe A&M will find themselves in a similar situation, and I don't think they are.





6. Cashius Howell will get plenty of work

While Stewart and Scourton are getting plenty of attention this summer, there's a guy who had 9.5 sacks last year who is very quietly going about his business. Cashius Howell, who transferred in from Bowling Green, looks like he'll be a guy who gets a lot of work on third downs as the Aggies look to find ways to get after the quarterback. "he's a really unique player, a really good player. I think he's changed his body like since he's been here," Bateman said. "He's gonna play the edge a ton, and then I think on the third down stuff gives you a lot of flexibility."



7. The two deep at defensive tackle looks like it has taken shape

Bateman was asked about the group of defensive tackles behind presumptive starters Shemar Turner and DJ Hicks, and he quickly mentioned Albert Regis and Wisconsin transfer Rodas Johnson as two players who are going to play as well. "I think we've got some big bodies that are athletic kids," he said. "With DJ Hicks, with Shemar Turner, with Albert Regis, with Rodas Johnson. Those four, we feel really, really good about."

8. Klein seems to like his wideouts

During Klein's segment at the mic, I asked him about the receivers beyond the obvious names, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad. While a lot of people are worried about the lack of experience the group may have after the first four or five receivers, Klein said he liked what he has seen so far. "We've got some really, really good weapons. I think we're going to be able to have that aggressive mentality, you know. I think even in a couple days, we've shown and proven that we have the potential to be really an explosive outfit," he said. Klein mentioned Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen as a guy who has made big plays in camp so far, which is good, because that's why they brought him in. He also mentioned freshmen Ashton Bethel-Roman and Izaiah Williams as players who have shown some things. Klein also said that Noah Thomas will move around to different positions on the field, which likely means other receivers will too depending on matchups. That's how it went in the spring and, especially, in the spring game.



9. Running backs making a positive impression

Klein said all four running backs -- Rueben Owens, Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith -- have shown him some good things so far this summer. As a result, they may all play. "I think it's a very complete group ... I think we're going to be able to use all of them very cohesively," he said. "I think all of them have good ball skills. I think all of them are physical and run hard at the point of attack."

10. Mix 'em up, mix 'em up