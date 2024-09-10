PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023.

In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County.

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Advertisement

Here's the Florida week edition of 10 Things for Tuesday:

Le'Veon Moss will be a critical piece to the puzzle Saturday. Maybe the most important.
Le'Veon Moss will be a critical piece to the puzzle Saturday. Maybe the most important.

1) Florida's 45-7 win over Samford looks good in the final boxscore, but looks can be a bit deceiving. The Gators were only up 14-0 at halftime and it was 21-7 midway through the third quarter. There was just simply no way Samford could keep up with DJ Lagway's bomb-throwing, though, and that allowed Florida to pull away late.

Samford actually won in The Swamp a few years ago, but this team is a far cry from that one. They lost their season opener at home to West Georgia, a team that was playing in its first FCS game after moving up from Division II.

2) Lagway’s line was impressive: 18-25 for 456 yards and 3 TD. But, as A&M’s gameplan against McNeese was to simply grind them down quickly, Florida’s was to check it deep as much as possible. A lot of Florida’s plays were max protection with one guy going long. It worked well against Samford. It probably wouldn’t be as much of a success against an SEC team. Still, it’s got to be something A&M prepares for seriously, because it only takes one to hurt you.

3) Florida is still 112th in pass defense, even after the Samford game. They got carved up by Cam Ward and Miami. Are they that bad? Probably not, but they were only 70th against the pass last year. So they’re probably not that good either. There could be opportunities for Conner Weigman here, if the line continues to hold up.

4) All that being said, the most important player in this game might be Le’Veon Moss. Moss has 154 rushing yards so far this year, or almost 1/3 of his total from last season. He’s healthy and has been running with some oomph. But the point is that A&M wants to run the football and pound on opponents, and Moss has to be the key element there. If he gets going early, then A&M has a real advantage.

5) Florida intends to play Graham Mertz and Lagway Saturday. Mertz is a sixth-year senior and a very different kind of quarterback from Lagway. He’s patient — maybe too patient, because he took a lot of sacks last year. The Gators were 114th in sacks allowed last season, giving up 3.25 a game. Miami had three sacks and eight tackles for loss in their win.

6) This is the week where the Aggie defensive line has to take off (in a good way, not like going on vacation). They threw a lot at Riley Leonard, but he was able to do just enough to move the ball for Notre Dame. They were as vanilla as you can be against McNeese and the first team (predictably) shut them down. I’ve been seeing a good number of complaints about the play of Florida’s offensive line, so it’s time for the highly-hyped defensive line to do more than hold up — they need tackles for loss and sacks.

7) The longest pass the Aggies have given up so far is 20 yards. Florida will definitely try to beat that. Will Lee, Jayvon Thomas and Dezz Ricks are going to be tested in this one by receivers Eugene Wilson and Elijhah Badger, so they’re going to have to be on their game. If A&M blitzes like expected, they’re going to be in man coverage, and they can’t afford to get beat.

8) Someone in A&M’s receiver corps has to step up and be the guy who makes Florida hurt. It doesn’t matter if it’s Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Cyrus Allen or even Moose Muhammad, but it has to happen. Jason Marshall is a quality corner, and he may get Thomas, but Thomas has a 5-inch height advantage on him. The rest of the corners are pretty average, so somebody needs to step it up.

9) It’s also important that A&M get the ball in Terry Bussey’s hands in a way that isn’t a jet sweep. That’s what teams are gunning for, and they immediately look to it when he goes in motion. But if they motion him out and don’t go with the jet sweep and use playaction off of it, it may bait someone to get out of position. And then you could throw the ball to Bussey as he heads downfield or throw it to someone else — and find another way to get the ball in 2’s hands.

10 In 2020, the Florida game was where we found out a lot about the Aggie football team. This year holds the same potential. If you win this game, and do so with some authority, then you’re a team that can make some noise the rest of the season. Honestly, this is a team the Aggies should beat, Swamp or not. If you lose, then it’s shaping up to be another year of disappointment with a new coach, who has to find a way to break the negative streak.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3R0ZnQtc3BvbnNvcmVkLWJ5LWJyZW50LWNhbXBiZWxsLTciLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRh bXUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0dGZ0LXNwb25zb3JlZC1ieS1icmVu dC1jYW1wYmVsbC03JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK