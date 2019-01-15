Tuesday Social
2 point play against Clemson 😬 https://t.co/T7vzgZEpbl— Jace Sternberger (@_Jstern) January 15, 2019
Former #TAMU QC/GA Klint Kubiak getting hired as the Vikings QB coach. Lots of folks inside the Aggies program were very high on him then and the 31-year-old is moving up fast in coaching.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 15, 2019
Good DL group here at East West Shrine game. These guys stood out today:— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 15, 2019
Wise (Kansas)
Mack (A&M)
Nelson (Texas)
Broughton (Cincinnati)
Wilkins (Rutgers)
Phillips (Tennessee)
EAT @DaylonMack https://t.co/ybpkJArdcJ— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 15, 2019
So proud of three of my guys Dennis Allen, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn Coaches At #New Orleans Saints.— R C Slocum (@rcslocum) January 14, 2019
.@WalterCampFF All-American @MannBraden enjoying his visit at the Yale New Haven Hospital.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/s9zcqqRjAS— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 11, 2019
#12thMan, make sure to plan ahead as the 2020 nonconference schedule is here!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 11, 2019
📅 9/5 vs. Abilene Christian
📅 9/12 vs. North Texas
📅 9/19 vs. Colorado
📅 10/10 vs. Fresno Statehttps://t.co/44B1aM86xp#GigEm pic.twitter.com/f2xYjvIWZH
📍 Highest final ranking since 2012— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 10, 2019
📍 Best SEC finish since 2012
📍 39-point bowl win largest since 1990
📍 No. 3-ranked recruiting class#12thMan, we can't wait for 2019...can you?
🎟 https://t.co/jdKMDHNIx4#GigEm pic.twitter.com/1r5PmdmNCp
"Offense, defense, special teams, it all came together. We started to play with a dominant personality & played Texas A&M Football."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 10, 2019
Revisit the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl win in the Season V Finale of #ThePulse!
🎬 - https://t.co/LGVK4y44ok@ATT // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/e1SzvzoB8N
Recruiting
Honored to earn another opportunity from Texas A&M Unversity 🐎!!!! #GigEm’ pic.twitter.com/IE6taXdaEF— KevinSwint (@kevinswint1) January 15, 2019
For the first time ever, Texas A&M has 3 5-stars in a single recruiting class. See the final #Rivals100 for 2019 here: https://t.co/1u6UD8LqRn@boimarv9 @K_Green_01 @Fvmous_ey— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 15, 2019
Blessed to receive and offer from Texas A&M University @JPRockMO @CoachReed314 @JOE_JON_FINLEY GOD WORKING DAILY !!🗣 pic.twitter.com/vjkvx0sE4s— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) January 15, 2019
Stop playing make that move 🤔 https://t.co/WjQjU3T0XB— derick(RAMBO)hunter jr.🎒 (@hunterderick31) January 15, 2019
Blessed to receive an Offer From Texas A&M University!! #GigEm #12thMan pic.twitter.com/vnx08LhvCR— ⭐️Eric Taylor⭐️ (@96Etaylor) January 14, 2019
congrats to @boimarv9 for jumping into the Rivals top 10 and 5-star status! https://t.co/xYJQLAv860— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 14, 2019
Jay Ward was at one time committed to #Kentucky. He now has another SEC school on top of his list with some big visits coming up the next few weeks. He gives the latest on his recruitment. #FSU #LSU #GigEm #FightOn— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 14, 2019
UPDATE: https://t.co/8jYZbJDtNH pic.twitter.com/Ufs833VDnq
A&M coming through today 👍🏾👍🏾 #GigEm— WOOTEN ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) January 14, 2019
#OLU @K_Green_01 @JavonneShepherd @blaketrainor53 @footwork_king1 pic.twitter.com/rl1GoLbqul— cooper cuffe (@CooperCuffe) January 13, 2019
Man I Love this place🤩🙌🏾 #GigEmGang19 pic.twitter.com/pHjOVz7ZAx— Joshua Ellison (@ellisonjoshua5) January 14, 2019
Show the newest @AggieFootball players some love when you see them on campus this week!! 😊👍🏼 @ZachCalzada @boimarv9 @Baylor_44 @hunterderick31 @andrewhite32 @Kameronbrown__ @OreboRj @_cadendavis— Leah Knight (@Leah_Knight) January 13, 2019
AGGIES TO NATTY #GigEm— AKI ® (@AkinolaOgunbiyi) January 13, 2019