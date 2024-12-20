Two back, one gone

The decision by the two players means the Aggies will return two more offensive starters in 2024 to a group that could remain largely intact next season.

Moss was a second team All-SEC selection this past season, even though his campaign was cut short after a severe knee injury in the first quarter of A&M’s game against South Carolina Nov. 2. It the time of his injury, Moss had carried the ball 121 times for an SEC-leading 765 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was brought down behind the line of scrimmage once.

With the return of Moss, the Aggies look to have a potent running back corps for 2025. A&M could return Moss, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels, while adding 4-star signees Jamarion Morrow and Tiger Riden.

Reed-Adams, who transferred from Kansas last winter, started all 12 games for the Aggies at right guard and helped provide stability to a line that went through significant upheaval the year before. Even though A&M had three different players start games at center and lost left guard Chase Bisontis for several weeks, Reed-Adams, left tackle Trey Zuhn and right tackle Dametrious Crownover all started every game.

While Moss and Reed-Adams will be back next season, one player has made an abrupt exit from the program. Wide receiver Moose Muhammad, who would have been playing in his final game Dec. 27 in the SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, has left the team to prepare for the NFL Draft. Muhammad caught six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns this past season.