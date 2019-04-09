Wide receiver Troy Omeire of Fort Bend Austin will make the quick trip from the Houston area, while DE Fadil Diggs will be visiting from Camden, N.J. Both are members of the Rivals 250 and have extended and elite offer lists.

Both players have visited Aggieland before, with Diggs making the trip down just a month ago.

Diggs projects as a speed defensive end, like the Aggies are currently using redshirt sophomore Tyree Johnson and sophomore Jeremiah Martin. Adding Omeire would give the Aggies a pair of very big, very fast and very physical receivers in the 2020 class, with the other being high 4-star Demond Demas. If Omeire were to join Demas as an A&M commit, the Aggies could well have the best receiver recruiting class in the nation -- even if they didn't add anyone else.