For the second time in as many years, the Aggies have added a commit from Charlotte, N.C. Following in the footsteps of WR Moose Muhammad in the 2020 class, 2021 linebacker Kaci Seegars announced his commitment to A&M Wednesday afternoon.

Seegars is the fifth commit for the 2021 class, but with Phillips and running back Earnest Crownover signing as well, the Aggies are actually up to seven spots filled.

Seegars is the second linebacker commit to join A&M's 2021 class, even if he's the only 2021 graduate. Fort Bend Bush's Kenneth Phillips, who profiles similarly to Seegars, was originally supposed to be part of the 2020 class but is greyshirting as he recovers from a devastating knee injury suffered late in the 2019 season.

The Aggies beat out the likes of Missouri and Kansas State for Seegars, who has been somewhat under-recruited in large part due to the lack of spring practices and camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A&M, though, saw enough to extend an offer and happily take his commitment. Another program with serious interest was Wake Forest, where A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci spent the 2019 season. Santucci's familiarity with Seegars appears to have worked to A&M's advantage.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the recruitment of many high school athletes, and Seegars is certainly one of them. That could turn out to be A&M's long-term gain, because he can play.

The Aggies obviously are looking for speed at linebacker, and Seegars certainly has that. Audrey Kell used him as an outside linebacker and a stand-up edge rusher, and he's very good at it. He's got good burst that allows him to get around tackles on the outside, but also shows really good lateral quickness with a quick outside-in move that he likes to use to cut in the tackle/guard gap.

Seegars has a solid football IQ, and he shows that on both sides of the ball. I was very impressed by how he stuck with his assignment covering a running back, then broke off to get the sack when the quarterback rolled to him and he knew the quarterback was going to try to run. I also liked how he bounced what was supposed to be a dive to the outside for a touchdown. That can be a huge mistake for a back if they hesitate, but he saw the opportunity and immediately hit it. Another nice play is when he recognizes an inside run, quickly slides into the gap and takes out the back for no gain.

Seegars racked up 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 2019, so he makes plays. He uses his hands well to keep blockers away and is strong enough to shove backs and tight ends out of the way. He's around 210 pounds now on a 6-foot-2 frame, so if he can add another 10 more, he could be a solid Rover in A&M's defense.



