Top seeded John David Crow wasn't in jeopardy of being an upset special, advancing past 16-seed Sammy Davis winning nearly 95% of the more than 420 voters. He will face ninth-seeded Ryan Tannehill, who knocked off 8-seed Greg Hill 52.5% to 47.5%. Hill won a majority of AggieYell voters, but Twitter voters leaned heavily in Tannehill's favor, allowing him to squeak out a close win.

Second seed Myles Garrett had little difficulty in his matchup with 15-seed Reggie McNeal, as the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, picking up nearly 500 votes as he won more than 92% of the vote. Garrett's next opponent will be sixth-seeded Christian Kirk, who knocked off 11-seed Seth McKinney with nearly 79% of the vote – in spite of McKinney's best online efforts.

Two defensive standouts and first round draft picks will face off in the round of 32, as four seed Ray Childress will take on five seed Aaron Glenn. Childress dispatched 13-seed Josh Reynolds, picking up nearly 75% of the vote in the process. Childress was helped strongly by the AY vote, which went more than 90% in his favor. Glenn topped recent departure Trayveon Williams, winning 64.2% of the vote. Again, Glenn was boosted by the vote on the Northgate board, where he took nearly 74% of the votes.

Third seed Darren Lewis moved on with a solid win over 14-seed Ed Simonini, winning 75.5% of more than 410 votes. But it won't be a battle of the running backs in the next round, as seven seed Curtis Dickey was knocked off soundly by 10-seed Ty Warren. In the most convincing upset of the tournament to date, Warren won by a nearly 2-to-1 margin on both AY and Twitter.