AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between Texas A&M and UTSA with a breakdown of the Roadrunners offense against the Aggie defense.

Sincere McCormick has been UTSA's offense.

UTSA (3-4, 2-2 Conference USA) depth chart

QB: #10, Lowell Narcisse (So.-TR; 6-3, 220; ProFootballFocus season score of 50.3) #9, Jordan Weeks (RS-FR.; 6-4, 225; n/a) RB: #23, Sincere McCormick (Fr.; 5-9, 200; 77.2) #22, Brenden Brady (So.; 5-11, 205; 61.3) #33, B.J. Daniels (Jr.; 6-2, 205; 67.9) #24, Deven Boston (Sr.-TR.; 5-11, 225; 64.4) FB: #34, Halen Steward (Sr.; 5-11, 240; 54.1) #37, Myles Benning (Jr.-TR.; 54.6) WR (X): #80, Joshua Cephus (Fr.; 6-3, 185; 47.6) #3, Tariq Woolen (So.; 6-5, 210; 57.5) WR (Z): #2, Sheldon Jones (So.; 5-9, 165; 52.4) #19, Blaze Moorhead (Sr.; 5-11, 185; 56.4) #5, Dywan Griffin (Fr.; 5-11, 180; 53.7) WR (Slot): #16, Kirk Johnson (Jr.; 5-7, 160; 66.5) #18, Zakhari Frankin (Fr.; 6-1, 185; 66.2) TE: #89, Leroy Watson (Jr.-TR; 6-5, 260; 42.1) #85, Carlos Strickland (Jr.-TR.; 65.8) OR #87, Gavin Sharp (So.; 6-5, 250; 58.1)

LT: #65, Treyvion Shannon (Sr.; 6-5, 315; 69.8) #60, Brandon Rolfe,(Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 280, 68.6) LG: #74, Spencer Buford (So.; 6-4, 300; 62.7) #58, Terrell Hayes (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 305; 70.7) C: #67, Ahofitu Maka (So.-TR; 6-3, 320; 63.3) #75, Bosah Osakwe (Jr.; 6-2, 300; 50.3) RG: #61, Kevin Davis (So.; 6-3, 315; 67.8) #66, Dominic Pastucci (Jr.; 6-5, 315; 59.5) RT: #64, Josh Dunlop (Sr.; 6-7, 315; 70.4) #70, Jalyn Galmore (Sr.; 6-5, 305; n/a)



Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) depth chart

DeMarvin Leal is starting to become a factor for A&M.

DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; ProFootballFocus season score of 64.8) #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; 64.5) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 50.8) DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 86.7) #92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 74.2) DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 79.8) #99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 62.8) #55, Adarious Jones (Fr.; 6-4, 310; 57.3) DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 67) #93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262; 53.9) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 77.1)



BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 53.4) #32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 64.2) MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 54.5) #12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 67.8) ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7) #24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a)

NICKEL: #22 Clifford Chattman (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 192; 61.7) #7, Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 67.1) CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 64.8) #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 64.2) S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 31.9) #25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 59.8) S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 65.9) #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 60.2) CB: #29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 62.2) #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 72.4)



Injuries/suspensions

UTSA: Starting quarterback Frank Harris (pectoral) is out for the season. WR Tykee Ogle-Kellog has been declared out for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Texas A&M: CB Elijah Blades (shoulder) and S Demani Richardson (fractured forearrm) are questionable but likely will not play. DE Micheal Clemons and CB Charles Oliver did not play last week and their status is undetermined. DE Max Wright (neck) has not played since week 2 and is not expected to play. Nickel Roney Elam (legal) remains out.

UTSA statistical leaders

Rushing: McCormick, 97 carries for 567 yards (5.6 YPC), 6 TD Narcisse, 66 carries for 358 yards (5.4 YPC), 3 TD Harris, 39 carries for 124 yards (3.2 YPC)

Passing: Narcisse, 51-105 (48.6%), 485 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT Young, 66-91 (72.5%), 486 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Strickland, 21 catches for 215 yards (10.2 YPC), 1 TD Jones, 16 catches for 92 yards (5.8 YPC) McCormick, 13 catches for 106 yards (8.2 YPC)



A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 54 Richardson, 47 Hines, 39

Tackles for loss: Buddy Johnson, 8 Madubuike, 7.5 Tyree Johnson, 4.5

Sacks: Madubuike, 2.5 Tyree Johnson and Peevy, 2 Blades, 1.5

Interceptions: Jones and Elam, 2 Five players with 1

Forced fumbles: Four players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1

Passes broken up: Oliver, 4 Chattman and Blades, 3 Five players with 2



UTSA by the numbers

Scoring offense: 19.4 PPG (116th nationally, 11th Conference USA) Rushing offense: 180.1 YPG (50th, 4th) Passing offense: 142.4 YPG (122nd, 14th) Total offense: 322.5 YPG (116th, 11tth) First downs: 123 (121st, 12th) 3rd down conversions: 39.6% (62nd, 6th) 4th down conversions: 45% (86th, 10th) Sacks allowed: 16 (85th, 10th) Red zone offense: 85% (59th, 10th) Turnovers lost: 13 (87th, 10th) Turnover margin: -4 (106tth, 10th) Time of possession: 29:52 (68th, 10th)

Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 22.9 PPG (40th nationally, 8th SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 148.3 YPG (53rd, 10th) Passing yards allowed: 199.9 YPG (37th, 6th) Total defense: 348.2 YPG (38th, 7th) 3rd down conversion defense: 33.3% (30th, 6th) Red zone defense: 79.2% (35th, 7th) Tackles for loss: 52 (49th, 3rd) Sacks: 14 (89th, 11th) Turnovers forced: 13 (37th, 6th) Turnover margin: +1 (55th, 9th)

What UTSA wants to do

With the loss of Harris for the season, UTSA has become almost entirely one-dimensional. McCormick is one of the best running backs in C-USA, and they use him a lot. Narcisse is also a much better runner than he is a passer. The Roadrunners have a huge offensive line and they have some talent at the tackle positions with Dunlop and Shannon. They use a lot of zone blocking and try to open holes up the gut or immediately off tackle for McCormick. There are a lot of similarities, really, between what UTSA is running and what Mississippi State did. UTSA’s downfield passing game is almost non-existent. Narcisse is hitting less than half of his passes and most of their passes are quick hitters or dumpoffs. If they look outside, Strickland is the primary target; a lot of the times they’ll look to the tight end in quick passes right in the middle of the field.. But if they have to throw a lot, they’re in real trouble.

How the Aggies may try to counter