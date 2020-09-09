AggieYell - Vandy enters 2020 with a ton of questions

Derek Mason is a defensive guy and has emphasized defense first at Vanderbilt. Their defense is pretty good, which is a plus -- because their offense has the potential to be horrible.

Last year, the Commodores had a trio of talent in RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, WR Kalijah Lipscomb and TE Jared Pinkney that rivaled any in program history; they went 3-9 anyway. Not only did they go 3-9, they had one of the worst offenses in the nation. This year, they're in a position where they may very well start a true freshman in Ken Seals (from Weatherford) in the season opener at Kyle Field.

To make matters worse, the offensive line is a mess. Grant Miller is the mainstay at center, with Tyler Steen moving from the right side to left tackle. Everything else is a mess, complicated by multiple potential starters opting out. It looks like things may be set, but the second team offensive line consists of true freshmen and walk-ons.

Defensively, Vandy is a little more salty. They've got a what should be an improved defensive front line, with Dayo Odeyingbo being a valid All-SEC candidate. Moore, who had originally planned to opt out, changed his mind and returns as the team's leading tackler. He and Mintze create a solid pair of inside linebackers in a 3-4 scheme. Daley is a legit safety and the secondary is experienced, if not very impressive statistically.

The Commodores are razor-thin across the board and extremely inexperienced on offense. The defense may be competitive, but could get worn out because it's on the field so much. If some of the young offensive players don't get good fast, then it could be an ugly year for Vandy.