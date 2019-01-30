The offense, especially the skill positions. This may be the most explosive group Alabama has ever assembled, and Tagovailoa has to be the early favorite for the 2019 Heisman. Najee Harris was the the #1 player in America three years ago, and the addition of Trey Sanders ensures the Tide keeps their 1-2 punch intact.

The defense, basically right up the middle. They’ve lost both inside linebackers, their superstar DT in Williams and their top defensive back in Thompson. Those are going to be tough shoes to fill.

Moses and Jennings, because they’re two of the best and most experienced players left on defense; LaBrayan Ray and Phidarian Mathis, who will have to fill the void on the defensive line; whoever is going to play corner in place of Smith and a whole bunch of candidates to fill the holes at left tackle, left guard and center.

Aug. 31 Duke

Sept. 7 New Mexico State

Sept. 14 @South Carolina

Sept. 21 Southern Miss

Sept. 28 Ole Miss

Oct. 5 BYE

Oct. 12 @Texas A&M

Oct. 19 Tennessee

Oct. 26 Arkansas

Nov. 2 BYE

Nov. 9 LSU

Nov. 16 @Mississippi State

Nov. 23 Western Carolina

Nov. 30 @Auburn

The schedule makers REALLY did Alabama a huge favor. They don’t play anyone of consequence for the first month-plus of the year and then have byes before their toughest games of the year, at A&M and LSU. If you’re a Tide fan, you love it. If you’re not, you think it’s BS. Add in no Georgia or Florida and trips to Mississippi State and Auburn in years that look like a rebuild and this is about as easy a schedule as they could pull.

For the first time in a while, it looks like there may be serious holes for Nick Saban to fill on this team. There’s still a ton of talent, but there are actual deficiencies — or so it seems. But with Tua back, a great recruiting class, a group of 4- and 5-star who populate the depth chart and an easy schedule, Alabama could go undefeated again in the regular season. The Aggies may be the only real threat to them in 2019.