QB Ben Hicks, who transferred in from SMU to take the starting job after the two players who got the majority of snaps left; Harris and Agim, who will have to lead a very young defense.

Aug. 31 Portland State

Sept. 7 @Ole Miss

Sept. 14 Colorado State

Sept. 21 San Jose State

Sept. 28 Texas A&M (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

Oct. 5 BYE

Oct. 12 @Kentucky

Oct. 19 Auburn

Oct. 26 @Alabama

Nov. 2 Mississippi State

Nov. 9 Western Kentucky

Nov. 16 BYE

Nov. 23 @LSU

Nov. 30 Missouri

The Razorbacks went 2-10 last year and don’t seem to be much improved this season — in fact, they’re looking a lot younger, if more talented in some areas. But Chad Morris should double his win total at least by the time Arkansas faces the Aggies in Arlington and likely continues to be 0-the SEC against A&M. After a bye, it gets nasty: Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Mississippi State in succession. Arkansas is trending in the right direction, but getting to 6-6 this year would be a feat.