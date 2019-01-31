Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 10:15:43 -0600') }} football

Very early first look: Arkansas

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
The Razorbacks struggled mightily in Chad Morris' first year as coach. 2019 should be better -- but maybe not much.

Arkansas has given Texas A&M tough games, but has not beaten them in SEC play.

Key returning players

RB Rakeem Boyd, TEs Cheynne O’Grady and Austin Cantrell, WRs LaMichael Pettway andD Mike Woods, DE McTelvin Agim, MLB De’Jon Harris, S Kamren Curl

Major losses (* indicates early entry for the 2019 NFL Draft)

QB Ty Storey (transfer)

QB Cole Kelley (transfer)

LG Hjalte Froholdt

RG Johnny Gibson

RT Brian Wallace

WR Jared Cornelius

DT Armon Watts

DE Randy Ramsey

OLB Dre Greenlaw

CB Ryan Pulley*

S Santos Ramirez

2019 recruiting class

22 signees, 4 verbal commits (17th nationally)

Recruits who could play immediately

WR Trey Knox, LB Zach Zimos, JUCO OL Myron Cunningham and Chibuze Nwanna, DE Collin Clay, CB Adonis Otey, S Jalen Catalon and Devin Bush

2019 strengths (on paper)

Running backs

2019 weaknesses (on paper)

Quarterback depth, offensive line, secondary, linebackers

Ben Hicks is transferring to play for his old coach.

The spotlight's on...

QB Ben Hicks, who transferred in from SMU to take the starting job after the two players who got the majority of snaps left; Harris and Agim, who will have to lead a very young defense.

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 Portland State

Sept. 7 @Ole Miss

Sept. 14 Colorado State

Sept. 21 San Jose State

Sept. 28 Texas A&M (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

Oct. 5 BYE

Oct. 12 @Kentucky

Oct. 19 Auburn

Oct. 26 @Alabama

Nov. 2 Mississippi State

Nov. 9 Western Kentucky

Nov. 16 BYE

Nov. 23 @LSU

Nov. 30 Missouri

The Razorbacks went 2-10 last year and don’t seem to be much improved this season — in fact, they’re looking a lot younger, if more talented in some areas. But Chad Morris should double his win total at least by the time Arkansas faces the Aggies in Arlington and likely continues to be 0-the SEC against A&M. After a bye, it gets nasty: Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Mississippi State in succession. Arkansas is trending in the right direction, but getting to 6-6 this year would be a feat.

