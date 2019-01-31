Very early first look: Arkansas
The Razorbacks struggled mightily in Chad Morris' first year as coach. 2019 should be better -- but maybe not much.
Key returning players
RB Rakeem Boyd, TEs Cheynne O’Grady and Austin Cantrell, WRs LaMichael Pettway andD Mike Woods, DE McTelvin Agim, MLB De’Jon Harris, S Kamren Curl
Major losses (* indicates early entry for the 2019 NFL Draft)
QB Ty Storey (transfer)
QB Cole Kelley (transfer)
LG Hjalte Froholdt
RG Johnny Gibson
RT Brian Wallace
WR Jared Cornelius
DT Armon Watts
DE Randy Ramsey
OLB Dre Greenlaw
CB Ryan Pulley*
S Santos Ramirez
2019 recruiting class
22 signees, 4 verbal commits (17th nationally)
Recruits who could play immediately
WR Trey Knox, LB Zach Zimos, JUCO OL Myron Cunningham and Chibuze Nwanna, DE Collin Clay, CB Adonis Otey, S Jalen Catalon and Devin Bush
2019 strengths (on paper)
Running backs
2019 weaknesses (on paper)
Quarterback depth, offensive line, secondary, linebackers
The spotlight's on...
QB Ben Hicks, who transferred in from SMU to take the starting job after the two players who got the majority of snaps left; Harris and Agim, who will have to lead a very young defense.
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 Portland State
Sept. 7 @Ole Miss
Sept. 14 Colorado State
Sept. 21 San Jose State
Sept. 28 Texas A&M (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)
Oct. 5 BYE
Oct. 12 @Kentucky
Oct. 19 Auburn
Oct. 26 @Alabama
Nov. 2 Mississippi State
Nov. 9 Western Kentucky
Nov. 16 BYE
Nov. 23 @LSU
Nov. 30 Missouri
The Razorbacks went 2-10 last year and don’t seem to be much improved this season — in fact, they’re looking a lot younger, if more talented in some areas. But Chad Morris should double his win total at least by the time Arkansas faces the Aggies in Arlington and likely continues to be 0-the SEC against A&M. After a bye, it gets nasty: Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Mississippi State in succession. Arkansas is trending in the right direction, but getting to 6-6 this year would be a feat.