QB Malik Willis, who may have his best (and only) shot to win the starting job this year. If he doesn’t improve his passing, it may be a short road to Nix. It’s definitely on Gus Malzahn, who could get the gate if the Tigers disappoint again in 2019. He has steadfastly refused to change his offense and insists on pounding square pegs into round holes, which is making the Tiger faithful crazy.

Aug. 31 Oregon (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

Sept. 7 Tulane

Sept. 14 Kent State

Sept. 21 @Texas A&M

Sept. 28 Mississippi State

Oct. 5 @Florida

Oct. 12 BYE

Oct. 19 @Arkansas

Oct. 26 @LSU

Nov. 2 Ole Miss

Nov. 9 BYE

Nov. 16 Georgia

Nov. 23 Samford

Nov. 30 Alabama

It’s not hard to think Auburn will be 3-3 going into their first bye, with Oregon to start, an A&M team looking for revenge and Florida all before Oct. 12. The second half isn’t much better, with a trip to LSU and games with Georgia and Alabama in the last three weeks. If Auburn goes 6-6 or anywhere close to it, which seems feasible, Gus may be a goner.

