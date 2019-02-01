Very early first look: Auburn
Auburn was a relatively disappointing 8-5 (3-5 SEC) in 2018, putting Gus Malzahn on the hot seat. With the loss of QB Jarrett Stidham, will the Gus Bus blow another flat this year?
Key returning players
RB Boobie Whitlow, WRs Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams, LT Prince Wanogho, DEs Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, DT Derrick Brown, S Jeremiah Dinson
Major losses (* indicates early entry for the 2019 NFL Draft)
QB Jarrett Stidham*
WR Jordan Davis
WR Darius Slayton*
TE Chandler Cox
DT Donavius Russell
OLB Montavious Atkinson
MLB Deshaun Davis
OLB Darrell Williams
CB Jamel Dean*
2019 recruiting class
16 signees, 2 verbal commits (16th nationally)
Recruits who could contribute immediately
QB Bo Nix, WR George Pickens, LB Owen Pappoe
2019 strengths (on paper)
Wide receiver speed; experienced offensive line with all starters returning; defensive line
2019 weaknesses (on paper)
Quarterback; linebacker; offensive scheme
Spotlight's on...
QB Malik Willis, who may have his best (and only) shot to win the starting job this year. If he doesn’t improve his passing, it may be a short road to Nix. It’s definitely on Gus Malzahn, who could get the gate if the Tigers disappoint again in 2019. He has steadfastly refused to change his offense and insists on pounding square pegs into round holes, which is making the Tiger faithful crazy.
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 Oregon (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)
Sept. 7 Tulane
Sept. 14 Kent State
Sept. 21 @Texas A&M
Sept. 28 Mississippi State
Oct. 5 @Florida
Oct. 12 BYE
Oct. 19 @Arkansas
Oct. 26 @LSU
Nov. 2 Ole Miss
Nov. 9 BYE
Nov. 16 Georgia
Nov. 23 Samford
Nov. 30 Alabama
It’s not hard to think Auburn will be 3-3 going into their first bye, with Oregon to start, an A&M team looking for revenge and Florida all before Oct. 12. The second half isn’t much better, with a trip to LSU and games with Georgia and Alabama in the last three weeks. If Auburn goes 6-6 or anywhere close to it, which seems feasible, Gus may be a goner.