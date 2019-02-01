Ticker
Very early first look: Auburn

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
Auburn was a relatively disappointing 8-5 (3-5 SEC) in 2018, putting Gus Malzahn on the hot seat. With the loss of QB Jarrett Stidham, will the Gus Bus blow another flat this year?

After blowing a late lead at Auburn, Texas A&M will be seeking revenge in 2019.

Key returning players

RB Boobie Whitlow, WRs Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams, LT Prince Wanogho, DEs Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, DT Derrick Brown, S Jeremiah Dinson


Major losses (* indicates early entry for the 2019 NFL Draft)

QB Jarrett Stidham*

WR Jordan Davis

WR Darius Slayton*

TE Chandler Cox

DT Donavius Russell

OLB Montavious Atkinson

MLB Deshaun Davis

OLB Darrell Williams

CB Jamel Dean*

2019 recruiting class

16 signees, 2 verbal commits (16th nationally)

Recruits who could contribute immediately

QB Bo Nix, WR George Pickens, LB Owen Pappoe

2019 strengths (on paper)

Wide receiver speed; experienced offensive line with all starters returning; defensive line

2019 weaknesses (on paper)

Quarterback; linebacker; offensive scheme

Spotlight's on...

QB Malik Willis, who may have his best (and only) shot to win the starting job this year. If he doesn’t improve his passing, it may be a short road to Nix. It’s definitely on Gus Malzahn, who could get the gate if the Tigers disappoint again in 2019. He has steadfastly refused to change his offense and insists on pounding square pegs into round holes, which is making the Tiger faithful crazy.

2019 schedule

Aug. 31 Oregon (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

Sept. 7 Tulane

Sept. 14 Kent State

Sept. 21 @Texas A&M

Sept. 28 Mississippi State

Oct. 5 @Florida

Oct. 12 BYE

Oct. 19 @Arkansas

Oct. 26 @LSU

Nov. 2 Ole Miss

Nov. 9 BYE

Nov. 16 Georgia

Nov. 23 Samford

Nov. 30 Alabama

It’s not hard to think Auburn will be 3-3 going into their first bye, with Oregon to start, an A&M team looking for revenge and Florida all before Oct. 12. The second half isn’t much better, with a trip to LSU and games with Georgia and Alabama in the last three weeks. If Auburn goes 6-6 or anywhere close to it, which seems feasible, Gus may be a goner.

