football

VIDEO Analysis: Donell Harris commits to Texas A&M

Rob Cassidy
Rivals.com Florida Analyst

The Aggies won out on one of the top defensive linemen from South Florida - Rivals100 DE Donell Harris.

Rivals.com takes a close look at the newest Aggie with exclusive video from the Rivals Camp Series.

