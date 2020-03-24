Legendary running back John Kimbrough had the smallest margin of victory of any of the one seeds so far, but his matchup with 16-seed Jason Webster still wasn't close. Kimbrough picked up 90% of the vote, and will face running back George Woodard in the second round. Woodard, the 8-seed, won 57.7% of the vote against 9-seed Joe Routt.

Von Miller was one of the most-loved players in recent Aggie history, and the love showed in a big way in his matchup with 15-seeded Shane Lechler. The second seeded Miller earned more votes than anyone besides Johnny Manziel to date, picking up more than 500 and better than 88% of the total. Miller's opponent in the round of 32 will be former teammate and 6-seed Ryan Swope, who narrowly beat out 11-seed Rodney Thomas. Swope won 53% of the total vote, but winning 59.4% of Twitter voters slightly topped Thomas' 58% to 42% win amongst AggieYell voters.

Third-seeded Quentin Coryatt had little trouble getting past Erik McCoy, winning around 85% of the vote in his matchup. Next up for Coryatt: Leeland McElroy, who handily won the 7-10 matchup against Patrick Bates.

Other matchups were a lot closer. 13-seed Keith Mitchell won the biggest upset so far, beating 4-seed Charlie Krueger by just five votes. Mitchell took 51.4%, or 127, of 247 votes on Twitter, and 67 of 136 votes on AY. That gave him 50.6% of the total vote to Krueger's 49.4%. Mitchell will next face 5-seed Antonio Armstrong, who beat 12th-seeded Kevin Murray. Murray won 50.2% of 267 voters, but AY voters went heavily in favor of Armstrong, 63% to 37%. That gave Armstrong a 55% to 45% win.











