Von moves on: results from the first round, Bonfire Region
Some of the tightest matchups in AggieYell.com's Greatest Aggie Football Player of all time Tournament were in the Bonfire Region, but the biggest names moved on easily.
Legendary running back John Kimbrough had the smallest margin of victory of any of the one seeds so far, but his matchup with 16-seed Jason Webster still wasn't close. Kimbrough picked up 90% of the vote, and will face running back George Woodard in the second round. Woodard, the 8-seed, won 57.7% of the vote against 9-seed Joe Routt.
Von Miller was one of the most-loved players in recent Aggie history, and the love showed in a big way in his matchup with 15-seeded Shane Lechler. The second seeded Miller earned more votes than anyone besides Johnny Manziel to date, picking up more than 500 and better than 88% of the total. Miller's opponent in the round of 32 will be former teammate and 6-seed Ryan Swope, who narrowly beat out 11-seed Rodney Thomas. Swope won 53% of the total vote, but winning 59.4% of Twitter voters slightly topped Thomas' 58% to 42% win amongst AggieYell voters.
Third-seeded Quentin Coryatt had little trouble getting past Erik McCoy, winning around 85% of the vote in his matchup. Next up for Coryatt: Leeland McElroy, who handily won the 7-10 matchup against Patrick Bates.
Other matchups were a lot closer. 13-seed Keith Mitchell won the biggest upset so far, beating 4-seed Charlie Krueger by just five votes. Mitchell took 51.4%, or 127, of 247 votes on Twitter, and 67 of 136 votes on AY. That gave him 50.6% of the total vote to Krueger's 49.4%. Mitchell will next face 5-seed Antonio Armstrong, who beat 12th-seeded Kevin Murray. Murray won 50.2% of 267 voters, but AY voters went heavily in favor of Armstrong, 63% to 37%. That gave Armstrong a 55% to 45% win.