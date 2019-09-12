No. 2 Alabama (-25.5) at South Carolina





This one is a hard one to gauge. Not because of who’s going to win, but whether Alabama will cover. Ryan Hillinski had a great first appearance last week and Carolina’s offense clicked -- against Charleston Southern. Alabama, on the other hand, is still inexperienced on the defensive side of the ball. Doesn’t matter; they have the speed to slow down South Carolina’s running game and obviously have plenty of weapons at their disposal on offense. 25.5 is a whole lot, but Alabama can cover it. The pick: Alabama wins, covers





No. 9 Florida (-8) at Kentucky

I don’t like Felipe Franks and I don’t like Florida’s offense as a whole. But Kentucky has lost a lot from last year and now they’re on their backup QB, Sawyer Smith. Smith can’t possibly be a worse passer than Terry Wilson was. But Kentucky’s not as talented as they were last year and Florida’s defensive front is superb. So go with the visitors and the under, which sits currently at 48. The pick: Florida wins, and take the under.





Kansas State (+7) at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has shown up on offense in the first two games, but the defense has been sketchy. K-State, on the other hand, has blasted each of its first two opponents. The fact that it’s in Clanga-ville makes me lean towards the Bulldogs, and I think they’ll have just enough to get past a K-State team that may be better than anticipated. The pick: Mississippi State wins, K-State covers.





Colorado State (+10) at Arkansas

Let’s keep this in mind here: Arkansas blew this game on the road last year, which started their spiral out of control. They got smacked last week by a weak Ole Miss team, and their offensive line has been pitiful. But they get Nick Starkel at the helm, which should help a little bit. Colorado State is a turnover machine -- in a bad way. They’re already -5, and have turned the ball over 6 times total. This is the classic case of the moveable force against the animate object, but someone has to win. So we’ll take the Pigs, but a 10-point spread is too much, in my opinion. The pick: Arkansas wins, Colorado State covers.





Arkansas State (+33) at No. 3 Georgia

The Red Wolves can score some points. They put up 30 on SMU and 43 on UNLV. Of course, they’re not Georgia, and they couldn’t stop SMU at all and lost. I think Georgia wins this thing handily, but I’m not comfortable with the spread. I am, however, more comfortable with the over at 58. The pick: Georgia wins and take the over.





