Wanna bet?
Here's the latest AY betting primer, with a look at 10 different games...
Five from the SEC
No. 15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0) (line: Texas -7)
Texas disposed of Louisiana-Lafayette last weekend, while Arkansas struggled before finally pulling away from Rice in the fourth quarter. The big problem for the Hogs was that KJ Jefferson, Arkansas' new starting quarterback, completed only 12 of 21 passes for 128 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. Arkansas ran for 245 yards against Rice and they'll lean on the running game again, but they've got to get more from their passing game.
The Texas offense had no trouble moving the ball against ULL, with Hudson Card being efficient and effective in his first start. Running back Bijan Robinson ran for over 100 yards. Their offense is much more complete than Arkansas', and that could be a problem. Arkansas has to get Texas off the field and hold onto the ball as long as possible. But if they're one-dimensional, they won't be able to do it.
Who thought Arkansas would miss Felipe Franks so badly?
The pick: Texas wins, covers
Pittsburgh (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0) (line: Pittsburgh -3.5)
Both teams played two of the very worst teams in the FBS last week. Pitt trashed UMass 51-7, while Tennessee slowly pulled away from Bowling Green, 38-6. Pitt put up 598 yards of total offense, while Tennessee put up 475 -- 331 on the ground. Problem: Pitt gave up 42 yards on 27 carries to UMass -- an average of 1.6 yards a carry. Tennessee is not UMass, but if Pittsburgh can slow down the Vols' running game just a bit, then they should be in good shape.
The pick: Pitt wins, covers
No. 13 Florida (1-0) at South Florida (0-1) (line: Florida -28.5)
This is a slam dunk win for Florida, but neither Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson threw the football effectively against Florida Atlantic last weekend (both ran well). The question is if they can cover 28.5 points, which is a lot. But then you look at USF, and they lost 45-0 to NC State last week and gave up 293 rushing yards. Uh oh.
The pick: Florida wins, covers
Missouri (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0) (line: Kentucky -5.5)
These teams seem very similar. Kentucky can finally throw the ball, putting up more than 400 yards against ULM last week. Mizzou struggled against Central Michigan, and Kentucky is significantly better than them -- you'd think. Even though Kentucky's defense is solid, I get the sense this will be a bit of a shootout. I like Kentucky to handle things at home.
The pick: Kentucky wins, covers
NC State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0) (line: NC State -1)
I'm not sure why this game is so close. Louisiana Tech put up 34 points and 6 yards a play against Mississippi State, but they really didn't run the ball well. NC State ran for 293 yards last weekend -- and they tossed a shutout. The Bulldogs were supposed to be a team that relied on their defense, and it wasn't good in week 1. If they don't step it up, it's going to be a long year.
The pick: NC State wins, covers
5 from around the country
No. 12 Oregon (1-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) (line: Ohio State -14.5)
Neither team looked great in their opener, but the Buckeyes put up a lot of points and big plays on Minnesota. Oregon struggled to pull out a home win on Fresno State, 31-24. The Ducks gave up 300 yards passing to Fresno; Ohio State gave up 408 yards of total offense to Minnesota. If Oregon plays a little better, then can cover the spread, but don't count on them winning in the Big House.
The pick: Ohio State wins, Oregon covers
No. 10 Iowa (1-0) at No. 9 Iowa State (1-0) (line: Iowa State -4.5)
Iowa State has been a slow starter under Matt Campbell and this year is no exception -- they beat Northern Iowa 16-10 last weekend. Iowa, on the other hand, dismantled Indiana 34-6. Iowa has been rolling since late last year, taking out Penn State, Wisconsin and Indiana in their last seven games. Iowa State could win this game if they played in a month, but they don't.
The pick: Iowa wins outright
Washington (0-1) at Michigan (1-0) (line: Michigan -6.5)
Washington lost to FCS Montana last weekend, running for just 65 yards. Michigan's defense may not be worldbeaters, but their offense can definitely outscore Washington. UW needs to rebound quickly, or it'll be a long year.
The pick: Michigan wins, covers
Cal (0-1) at TCU (1-0) (line: TCU -11.5)
Cal lost at home to Nevada last weekend, but just as forebodingly, only passed for 177 yards. TCU routed Duquense last weekend, but it's Duquense. Still, when you give up just 76 passing yards and then you play a team that is struggling to throw, it's a glaring indicator. TCU should win this one going away.
The pick: TCU wins, covers
Appalachian State (1-0) at No. 22 Miami (0-1) (line: Miami -8)
Appalachian State rolled over East Carolina in Charlotte last weekend, while Miami was completely destroyed by Alabama. But there's something about how Appalachian State took care of business that gets my attention: they were effective both running and throwing. Getting crushed by Alabama's offense is not uncommon, but I have a hunch this may have put Miami into a spin. They thought they were able to compete, and couldn't. A crisis of confidence could be bad news for Miami.
The pick: Appalachian State wins outright