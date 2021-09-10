Wanna bet?

No. 15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0) (line: Texas -7)

Texas disposed of Louisiana-Lafayette last weekend, while Arkansas struggled before finally pulling away from Rice in the fourth quarter. The big problem for the Hogs was that KJ Jefferson, Arkansas' new starting quarterback, completed only 12 of 21 passes for 128 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. Arkansas ran for 245 yards against Rice and they'll lean on the running game again, but they've got to get more from their passing game.

The Texas offense had no trouble moving the ball against ULL, with Hudson Card being efficient and effective in his first start. Running back Bijan Robinson ran for over 100 yards. Their offense is much more complete than Arkansas', and that could be a problem. Arkansas has to get Texas off the field and hold onto the ball as long as possible. But if they're one-dimensional, they won't be able to do it.

Who thought Arkansas would miss Felipe Franks so badly?

The pick: Texas wins, covers

Pittsburgh (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0) (line: Pittsburgh -3.5)

Both teams played two of the very worst teams in the FBS last week. Pitt trashed UMass 51-7, while Tennessee slowly pulled away from Bowling Green, 38-6. Pitt put up 598 yards of total offense, while Tennessee put up 475 -- 331 on the ground. Problem: Pitt gave up 42 yards on 27 carries to UMass -- an average of 1.6 yards a carry. Tennessee is not UMass, but if Pittsburgh can slow down the Vols' running game just a bit, then they should be in good shape.

The pick: Pitt wins, covers

No. 13 Florida (1-0) at South Florida (0-1) (line: Florida -28.5)

This is a slam dunk win for Florida, but neither Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson threw the football effectively against Florida Atlantic last weekend (both ran well). The question is if they can cover 28.5 points, which is a lot. But then you look at USF, and they lost 45-0 to NC State last week and gave up 293 rushing yards. Uh oh.

The pick: Florida wins, covers

Missouri (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0) (line: Kentucky -5.5)

These teams seem very similar. Kentucky can finally throw the ball, putting up more than 400 yards against ULM last week. Mizzou struggled against Central Michigan, and Kentucky is significantly better than them -- you'd think. Even though Kentucky's defense is solid, I get the sense this will be a bit of a shootout. I like Kentucky to handle things at home.

The pick: Kentucky wins, covers

NC State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0) (line: NC State -1)

I'm not sure why this game is so close. Louisiana Tech put up 34 points and 6 yards a play against Mississippi State, but they really didn't run the ball well. NC State ran for 293 yards last weekend -- and they tossed a shutout. The Bulldogs were supposed to be a team that relied on their defense, and it wasn't good in week 1. If they don't step it up, it's going to be a long year.

The pick: NC State wins, covers