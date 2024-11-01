Wanna bet?









I hate Arkansas. I mean, that’s not new, but I particularly hate this year’s version of it. Because it’s so ridiculously unpredictable. They can’t move the ball against A&M and lose, then beat Tennessee at home and you’re thinking, ok, these guys are a tough out in Fayetteville.

And LSU smokes them. So then they go to Starkville and you think, State is getting better. This could be the upset they’re looking for.

And Arkansas pummels them.

So what the hell are we to expect from these yo-yos?

Now, with greetings and a whiny coach cometh Ole Miss. A team that has two losses and is desperate to avoid a third in order stay in the CFP hunt. The Rebels aren’t the juggernaut Lane made them out to be and they have struggled offensively in conference (11th in scoring in conference games), but they’re a lot more consistent than Arkansas.

It’ll be the Ole Miss defense that makes the difference here. They can get enough pressure on Taylen Green to make him uncomfortable, and he’s not good in those situations (see the A&M game).





Prediction: Ole Miss wins, covers and the number goes over 53.5







