WATCH: Olsen Magic makes a road trip

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
Texas A&M's bats haven't been exactly stellar this season and were quiet for a long time Sunday. But not long enough for West Virginia.

Joy for Bryce Blaum. Horror for WVU's Sam Kessler.

Down 9-1 in the 7th inning, the Aggies (the No. 2 seed in the Morgantown regional) awoke for 6 runs in the bottom half of the frame to cut No. 1 seed and host WVU's lead to two. The big blow came from RF Logan Foster, who hit a grand slam after A&M scored twice courtesy of three singles and a throwing error. But after the Mountaineers scored 1 in the top of the 8th and the Aggies went quietly, things looked bleak.

But this is Aggie baseball, and they do have a flair fo the dramatic.

Foster started the bottom of the 9th with a double off of WVU's Sam Kessler, but Hunter Coleman flew out to right. After a walk, Ty Coleman struck out on three pitches. Braeden Shewmake also walked, loading the bases for Bryce Blaum.

Blaum worked the count full, then cemented a place for himself in Aggie baseball lore.

The 11-10 win keeps the Aggies alive, and ends WVU's season. A&M must now beat No. 3 seed Duke twice to survive and advance to the Super Regionals.

