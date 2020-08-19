AggieYell - Wednesday Talking Points

After taking a pretty significant step forward from his freshman to sophomore seasons, a lot was expected out of Kellen Mond in 2019. He apparently expected a lot out of himself as well, saying at SEC Media Days that he considered himself the best quarterback in the conference.

Yeah...well, that didn't quite work out. Joe Burrow won the Heisman, a national title and was the first overall pick in the draft; Tua Tagovailoa went fifth overall. Mond is back in College Station for a senior year, so the prediction might have been premature. In fact, he was pretty much the same quarterback he was in 2018 and might have regressed a little bit.

Now, he's the most experienced quarterback in the SEC and, with experience comes introspection. During his first meeting with the media of the 2020 season, Mond gave a very blunt self-critique.

"I think last year, my fear of failure at times was pretty high," he said.

That probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to many people who watched him play last year. The hesitation, the refusal to throw the ball or take off and run -- those were signs of someone who was afraid of making a mistake or didn't trust what he was seeing.

"You can kind of look at maybe one play from from each game and some plays more and certain games where certain throws are not very accurate because I didn't, you know, I didn't really trust the receiver I didn't trust myself on making that throw," Mond continued.

Quarterback, as much as any position, is a mind game. Mond's intelligence has never been questioned -- at least, it shouldn't be -- but sometimes you can be too smart for your own good. There can't be room in the back of your head for that nagging voice of doubt; you've got to be 100% in your decisions, even if they prove to be the wrong one. And if that's the case, it has to be water off a duck's back. It's not an easy job mentally, athletically or emotionally.

We've seen what Mond can do when he doesn't overthink things and lets it rip. It's when he does his best work and looks like as a quarterback as there is in the nation. It's just that he does it when A&M is behind and time is running out. If he makes things simpler on himself, everyone benefits.

Now, press conferences mean nothing and words are just that. But I was struck by how different Mond was yesterday as opposed to last year. During our discussions last year, you could almost see him think out responses, another attempt at being too fine. Yesterday, he was confident, calm and assertive. Not jittery like he was in the past. So when Jimbo Fisher had his comments and he said how pleased he was with Mond’s throws, progressions and decision-making in the opening practice, I took note of it. Jimbo also said he feels like he’s found ways to coach Mond better and they had made some tweaks to the offense.

A lot of people might think of Vince Young and Texas when they figured out the right way to coach and utilize him. I thought of another number 11: Mark Rypien. Rypien was one of those guys who didn’t trust himself, to the point other teams knew it. Matt Millen, then of the 49ers, told his teammates in a 1990 playoff game that “you can see it in his eyes. He (Rypien) doesn’t believe he can do it.”

So Joe Gibbs, one of the greatest coaches and leaders of men the NFL has ever seen, went back to the drawing board. He found ways to utilize Rypien’s strengths, built up his confidence and the 1991 Redskins were bombs away, using his huge arm for a ton of big plays. Result: 14-2, two losses by a total of 5 points and a romp to the Super Bowl. Injuries and the departure of Gibbs stopped Rypien from repeating the magic, but for one year, everything worked. And isn’t that what we’re looking for here?