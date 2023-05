Aggies get a visit from LB target

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day linebacker Solomon Williams made the trip to College Station this weekend to check out A&M. Williams is one of a number of linebacker targets still undetermined on where they'll play at the next level, but Williams fits the mold of an outside linebacker who can also be a stand-up rush end. Williams may be a 3-star, but his offer list is imposing: Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State are just a handful of the more than two dozen offers he has on the table.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXNzdXAgQWdnaWUgbmF0aW9u8J+RjfCfj748YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX1RQcmljZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfVFByaWNlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRV9UQU1VP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aEVfVEFNVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UX0pf RV84Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVF9KX0VfODM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FelVZVnd3eWZ6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RXpVWVZ3d3lmejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTb2xvbW9uIFdpbGxpYW1zIChA U29sb21vbldfXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Tb2xv bW9uV19fL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU3NDU3NjI5NTcxMDM1MTM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

A&M makes the cut for some out of state recruits

The Aggies offered Providence (R.I.) La Salle Academy ATH Justin Denson Jr. fairly recently, but they did enough to make his top dozen schools. I can't recall the last time A&M landed a player from Rhode Island, if ever, so this is a fairly unique recruitment. Judging from his list of schools still in contention, he doesn't seem to have much interest in remaining in the Northeast (or close to it).

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGxvdCBvZiB0aG91Z2h0IGFuZCBjb25zaWRlcmF0aW9u IEkgZmVlbCB0aGF0IHRoZXNlIDEyIHNjaG9vbHMgaGF2ZSBzaG93ZWQgbWUg YW5kIG15IGZhbWlseSB0aGUgbW9zdCBsb3ZlIGFuZCBob3NwaXRhbGl0eSEg TXkgcmVjcnVpdG1lbnQgaXMgc3RpbGwgMTAwJSBvcGVuIGJ1dCB0aGVzZSBh cmUgdGhlIHNjaG9vbHMgSeKAmWxsIGJlIGZvY3VzaW5nIG9uICEgSEFQUFkg TU9USEVSUyBEQVkgTU9NIOKdpO+4j/CfpJ7wn4++IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWJvbmlDYXRhbGE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEVib25pQ2F0YWxhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZU1lbnRvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2VNZW50bzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjb25lR2VvZmY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hcmNvbmVHZW9mZjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0djWGpYcjVwSmEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H Y1hqWHI1cEphPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3RpbiDigJxUaGUgc2xpbSBy ZWFwZXLigJ0gRGVuc29uIEpyLiDinJ4gKEBKZXRkZW5zb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmV0ZGVuc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU3ODE3 MzU3MTU3MzE4NjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Waller released his top 10 list Saturday, and A&M made that list as well. His skill set is pretty similar to Williams, and they have similar stellar offer lists. Waller has already set up an official visit to A&M, set for the weekend of June 30.

Three WR transfer targets head elsewhere

The Aggies had been in the mix for former USC receiver Gary Bryant, former Alabama wideout Tyler Harrell and JUCO receiver Shemar Kirk. All three decided on other locales over the weekend. Bryant, as expected, chose Oregon. Harrell and Kirk will see the Aggies pretty soon, as they both committed to Miami.

Baseball splits first two games, gets rained on