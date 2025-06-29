Weekend Wrap, Sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Two Aggie commits shut things down

Madden Williams is done looking around.

Two of Texas A&M's longer-tenured commits -- both from California -- used this weekend to announce that they were sticking with their commitments and were shutting their recruitments down. Four-star EDGE Samu Moala was the first to announce, getting on social media to provide his decision.

Embed content not available

Moala visited A&M last weekend as part of the large group of official visitors and indicated then that he was spurning a strong effort from nearby UCLA to stick with the Aggies. Fellow 4-star Madden Williams also announced this weekend that he was shutting things down. Williams took official visits to Arizona State, Florida State and Washington before visiting A&M last weekend, but nearby USC was thought to be the biggest threat. But Williams said Saturday he'd seen enough.

Embed content not available

On Sunday, Williams announced he would be taking part in the Navy All-American Game in San Antonio next January.



Taylor, Phelps sign summer league deals

Former A&M basketball players Wade Taylor and Zhuric Phelps are getting their first shots at making an NBA roster as they have been signed contracts to play in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 10 to 20. Taylor, A&M's all-time leading scorer, has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and will play with their summer league team. Taylor averaged 15.7 points per game in 30 games (all starts) for the Aggies last season, shooting 35.8% from the floor. Phelps, who had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of getting a sixth year, signed with the Dallas Mavericks. During his lone season in Aggieland, Phelps averaged 13.6 PPG while shooting 36.3% from the field.

Rock sets records with HR streak