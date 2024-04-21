Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Maroon takes out White 24-10; Aggies take Utah center

The Aggies played through three different weather conditions Saturday -- starting with warm and humid, then going to rain, then closing out with cold and breezy. But the Maroon Team came out on top, beating the White team 24-10 in the annual spring game. In a relatively clean game, the Maroon defense dominated, with defensive end Nic Scourton posting 6 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. White team defensive end Shemar Stewart also impressed, with 7 tackles, 1 TFL and a sack. In a game that only saw 44 total passes, both Maroon running back Le'Veon Moss (13 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 25 yards) and White running back Rueben Owens (4 carries, 77 yards, 1 TD) shines. Moss scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, while Owens busted out for a 61-yard touchdown with 5 minutes to go in the game for the final margin. Off the field, the Aggies picked up a transfer that could help settle their uncertain situation at center. Former Utah offensive lineman Koli Faaiu committed shortly after arriving in College Station on his visit Saturday. He started 10 games for the Utes last year, including 8 at center.

Aggies host two key transfer targets

Texas A&M had two other key targets in town this weekend, with one still in College Station tonight. Former Penn State wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith, who is considered the top player at his position currently in the transfer portal, arrived in College Station today and will stay through Monday. Auburn appears to be the biggest competition for Lambert-Smith, but he also has a visit to USC planned for next week. Former Pitt linebacker Solomon DeShields was in College Station yesterday and watched the spring game, meeting Von Miller in the process. DeShields also has numerous offers on the table, but A&M was the only visit that he had publicly announced.

Baseball likely to stay No. 1 after taking series from Alabama

Road wins are extremely hard to come by in the SEC, with only four teams in the conference having winning road records. Only two, Kentucky and A&M, are more than 1 game over .500 on the road. The Aggies showed that they were road warriors this weekend, taking two out of three from No. 12 Alabama. The No.1 Aggies and Crimson Tide played a doubleheader Friday, and A&M blasted the home team in both ends. After spotting Alabama a 5-0 lead, the Aggies exploded for 10 unanswered runs to win 10-5. The big blow came from the bat of freshman Caden Sorrell, who hit a grand slam to put the Aggies ahead in the 5th. Sorrell hit a solo shot in the 7th to complete the scoring. Chris Cortez (6-1) got the win in relief of starter Ryan Prager, who couldn't make it out of the 4th. There was no drama in the second half of the twin bill, as the Aggies ran Alabama starter Ben Hess in the 2nd inning, scoring 8 runs before making an out. The Aggies romped to an 18-9 win, with Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, Braden Montgomery and Hayden Schott homering. Montgomery, who homered in both ends of the twinbill, now has 22 homers on the season. Alabama jumped out to a 5-0 lead again Saturday, only to see that lead evaporate again. A 2-run homer by LaViolette gave A&M an 8-7 lead in the 6th, but A&M's bullpen couldn't hold the lead as the Crimson Tide salvaged the last game of the series 10-9. The Aggies are now 35-5 on the season and 13-5 in conference play, putting them a game out of first in the SEC West. A&M, which is almost certain to stay No. 1 this week, will play Houston on Tuesday before hosting Georgia for three games over the weekend and Blue Bell Park.

Softball sweeps Ole Miss

The end of the season is in sight for the Aggie softball team, as they hosted their last conference series of the year at Davis Diamond this weekend. Appropriately enough, the No. 12 Aggies swept Ole Miss in a three-game set. A&M (37-9, 15-6 SEC) took full advantage of some major Ole Miss blunders in the series opener, scoring all 4 of their runs on Rebel errors. The first two scored on the same wild pitch, giving A&M a 2-0 lead, then a wild pitch and a throwing error gave the Aggies a 3-2 lead after Ole Miss rallied. Another throwing error allowed A&M to score their fourth run in a 4-2 victory. The Aggies didn't need any help Saturday, winning 7-2. Second baseman Amari Harper hit her first career homer on the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the 1st, giving A&M a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Aggies led 3-0 after 1 and 7-1 after 4, which was plenty for starter Shaylee Ackerman (7-1), who gave up 2 runs in 4 2/3 innings. A&M's bats were much quieter Sunday, as they scratched out just 2 runs on 5 hits. But that was enough for ace Emiley Kennedy (19-7), who gave up just 3 hits and struck out 7 in a 2-0 win.

Women's tennis falls in SEC title match