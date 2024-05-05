Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies win 40th game with Sunday annihilation of LSU

Chris Cortez gave A&M 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and got the win. (Texas A&M athletics)

No. 1 Texas A&M may lose their perch atop the rankings after losing two out of three to LSU in Baton Rouge this weekend, but the Aggies took out some frustration after a pair of close losses Sunday. A&M only scored in two innings, but that was plenty as they blasted LSU 14-4. The Aggies spotted the Tigers an early lead, with LSU scoring 3 runs off of starter Tanner Jones in the first couple of innings. But fireballing reliever Chris Cortez (7-2) held the Tigers scoreless for 4 1/3 innings, striking out 5, while waiting for A&M's bats to wake up. And wake up they did in the 5th inning, as the Aggies batted for over an hour while scoring 9 runs. Second baseman Travis Chestnut started the scoring with an RBI single to drive in Travis Sorrell, then Chestnut and first baseman Blake Binderup scored on a 3-run homer by Gavin Grahovac to straightaway that put A&M up 4-3 before recording an out in the inning. Three batters later, catcher Jackson Appel hit a 2-run lined shot into the left field bleachers to put the Aggies up 6-3 -- but they weren't done yet. Chestnut drove in another run with a bases loaded walk, then Binderup followed with an RBI single. Grahovac picked up his fourth RBI of the inning with a base hit to put the Aggies up 9-3. A&M took out some more frustration in the top of the 9th, scoring 5 more times. Infielder Kaden Kent provided the big jolt with a grand slam, his first homer of the year, to put A&M up 13-3. Jace LaViolette, who made two of the three outs in the top of the 5th, blasted his 24th homer to end the offensive outburst. The win was A&M's 40th on the season, bringing their overall record to 40-8 (16-8 SEC). Arkansas, which remains a game ahead of the Aggies in the SEC West standings, is 40-9. The Aggies and Razorbacks are the only teams in Division I college baseball with 40 wings, with Tennessee one game away.

Softball swept at Florida, but gains 3 seed in SEC Tournament

The No. 8 Aggie softball team has exceeded expectations already this season, but A&M experienced a rough weekend in Gainesville as they were swept by the No. 9 Florida Gators. The Aggies lost a pitching duel Friday, losing to the Florida 2-1. Saturday's matchup was more of a slugfest, with Florida winning 9-8 in extra innings. Sunday was even more unpleasant, as the ladies were blitzed by Florida 11-3 in 6 innings. With the sweep, A&M falls to 39-12 on the season. On the positive side, however, A&M has grabbed one of the desired double-byes in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies are the third seed in the tournament, trailing regular season champion Tennessee and Florida.

Men's, women's tennis advance to super regionals