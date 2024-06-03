Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

After losing two of its last three series and both games in the SEC Baseball Tournament, No. 3 Texas A&M was looking for somewhat of a reversal of fortune in this weekend's Bryan-College Station NCAA Regional. They got what they were looking for dominating with strong pitching before their offense came to life in the finale Sunday night.

The Aggies got things started with an 8-0 win over an overmatched Grambling team Friday. A&M scored 7 times in the second inning as Grambling starter Mason Martinez gave up five hits, three walks, three wild pitches and threw a pickoff throw into centerfield. After that, the Aggies were able to cruise, even though starter Tanner Jones scuffled through just 3 1/3 innings of work. But Brad Rudis (6-0) and two other relievers gave up just 2 hits the rest of the way.

Saturday night was far more stressful, as the Aggies faced off with nemesis Texas in the winner's bracket game. Texas took a 1-0 lead on the first pitch thrown by Ryan Prager when first baseman Jared Thomas homered. The Aggies answered back in the top of the fifth with a homer by left fielder Caden Sorrell, but Texas took a one-run lead back in the bottom of the sixth.

The Aggies would tie the game in the eighth on the second of two throwing errors by Texas shortstop Jalin Flores in the inning, with the second allowing right fielder Braden Montgomery to score.

The two teams would remain deadlocked until the 11th, when a pair of blunders by Texas allowed the Aggies to score twice in the top half of the inning. A&M reliever Evan Aschenbeck, who threw 4 2/3 innings of hitless ball, made the 4-2 lead hold up.

The Aggies would not see Texas a second time, as Louisiana blasted them 10-2 in Sunday afternoon's elimination game. But the Ragin' Cajuns were out of steam by the time they faced the Aggies and A&M's bats came to life, hitting five homers in a 9-4 decision. Left-hander Shane Sdao got the win with 5 1/3 innings of 1-run ball, while reliever Chris Cortez picked up six of his eight outs via the strikeout.