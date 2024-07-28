Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Elko's first training camp about to get underway

Mike Elko's 47th birthday is today.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko's first training camp as the head coach of the Aggies will begin this week, exactly one month before A&M takes on Notre Dame at Kyle Field. Elko will meet with members of the media Tuesday, as will quarterback Conner Weigman, wide receiver Noah Thomas and safety Bryce Anderson. The first practice will be Wednesday, with the second Thursday. The Aggies will have the day off Friday before practicing Saturday and Sunday. Media members will not be allowed at the weekend practices. In a change from the last 13 years, the Aggies will be practicing in the evening, even with temperatures about 10 degrees below where they usually are for the start of fall camp. The last time A&M practiced in the evening was under Mike Sherman.

2026 target delays commitment

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau ATH Dequane Prevo, who is being recruited by A&M as a wide receiver, had planned on announcing his commitment on Tuesday. After a visit to Arkansas over the weekend, he decided to postpone his decision. A&M remains confident in their position, but Prevo may hold off on any move for a while.

McNutt visits his finalists as decision date looms

4-star safety Trey McNutt was in town for A&M's pool party Friday before heading to Eugene to check out Oregon over the weekend. After delaying his commitment nine days ago, he remains on schedule to commit Friday, with both sides remaining confident in their positions.

Taylor, U.S. Women's Basketball Team tip off tomorrow