Fred Kerley was an eyelash from gold in the 100 meters.

Aggie sprinter takes bronze in Olympic 100 meters

In what may have been the closest 100 meters final in Olympic history, Texas A&M sprinter Fred Kerley walked away with a Bronze medal Sunday. Kerley was part of a photo finish involving fellow American and eventual winner Noah Lyles (9.784 seconds) and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson (9.789 seconds). Kerley, who was timed finishing in 9.81 seconds, had his foot in the air at the finish line as Lyles' torso crossed. It's Kerley's second medal in the world's most famous sprint. He was a silver medalist in the 2021 Tokyo games as well.

Bronze goes to Victor in the decathlon

The small Caribbean nation of Grenada normally does not make much noise at the Olympics, but Texas A&M decathlete Lindon Victor changed that this weekend. Victor took the bronze medal in the decathlon with 8711 points, compared to 8796 points for gold medals Markus Rooth of Norway. Victor's big boost came from winning the javelin competition outright, which boosted him onto the medal podium.

Two Aggies take silver in mixed 4x400 relay

Two Texas A&M sprinters were part of a world record run in the qualifying rounds of the mixed 4x400 meter relay, but Bryce Deadmon and Shamier Little had to settle for silver after the US was nipped by The Netherlands in the finals. The silver, which came as the US finished the race in 3:07.74, was Deadmon's third Olympic medal. He won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo. For Little, the silver marks her first Olympic medal.

Aggies set scrimmage for next Saturday