Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

A&M's injury luck runs out as Owens goes down

Ruben Owens will likely miss time after an injury Saturday.

Texas A&M had gone through fall camp largely unscathed, but that stretch of good fortune ended Saturday afternoon during the team's first scrimmage. Multiple sources told AggieYell.com Saturday night and Sunday morning that running back Rueben Owens had suffered an injury, which head coach Mike Elko confirmed in a statement released Sunday evening. “Rueben Owens suffered a lower leg injury in our scrimmage on Saturday (Aug. 10). I will address his injury at my next media availability," he said. Even though has been significant speculation about the nature of the injury since word of it began leaking out Sunday afternoon, sources told AY that a final diagnosis and the amount of time Owens will miss had not been determined as of early Sunday evening. A member of the SEC All-Freshman team, Owens carried the ball 101 times for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2023; he added another 109 yards receiving. After gaining 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason, Owens had spent significant time with the first team in fall practice. With Owens sidelined, junior Le'Veon Moss and senior Amari Daniels will likely handle the bulk of the carries at running back.

Aggies help push 4x400 meter relay teams to gold in Paris

Texas A&M sprinters Bryce Deadmon and Shamier Little both enjoyed their Olympic experience at the 2024 summer games, as both left Paris with gold medals won Saturday. Deadmon and the U.S. men's 4x400 meter relay team set the Olympic record with a time of 2:54.43, barely beating Botswana's time of 2:54.53 -- an African record. Great Britain finished third with a time of 2:55.83, which set a European record. The women's 4x400 meter relay, on the other hand, was a U.S. blowout. With A&M's Shamier Little leading off, the American ladies destroyed the field with a time of 3:15.27, a U.S. record. The Netherlands took the silver, but finished more than 4 seconds behind the U.S. women. Texas A&M track athletes ended up winning six medals in Paris, trailing only USC and Arkansas among U.S. universities represented at the Olympics.



Taylor returning to Aggieland with gold

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor served on Dawn Staley's U.S. Women's Basketball Team staff at the Paris games, and, as they have for decades, the women won the gold medal.

But this time, just barely. The women staved off a much stronger than expected effort from France, with the game literally going to the buzzer as the Americans won 67-66. France's Gabby Williams let a shot go as time expired that was good, but she was well inside the 3-point line when she let it go, clinching a win for the U.S.

Aggies in NFL preseason action