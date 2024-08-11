PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .

Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

A&M's injury luck runs out as Owens goes down

Ruben Owens will likely miss time after an injury Saturday.
Ruben Owens will likely miss time after an injury Saturday.

Texas A&M had gone through fall camp largely unscathed, but that stretch of good fortune ended Saturday afternoon during the team's first scrimmage. Multiple sources told AggieYell.com Saturday night and Sunday morning that running back Rueben Owens had suffered an injury, which head coach Mike Elko confirmed in a statement released Sunday evening.

“Rueben Owens suffered a lower leg injury in our scrimmage on Saturday (Aug. 10). I will address his injury at my next media availability," he said.

Even though has been significant speculation about the nature of the injury since word of it began leaking out Sunday afternoon, sources told AY that a final diagnosis and the amount of time Owens will miss had not been determined as of early Sunday evening.

A member of the SEC All-Freshman team, Owens carried the ball 101 times for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2023; he added another 109 yards receiving. After gaining 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason, Owens had spent significant time with the first team in fall practice.

With Owens sidelined, junior Le'Veon Moss and senior Amari Daniels will likely handle the bulk of the carries at running back.

Aggies help push 4x400 meter relay teams to gold in Paris

Texas A&M sprinters Bryce Deadmon and Shamier Little both enjoyed their Olympic experience at the 2024 summer games, as both left Paris with gold medals won Saturday. Deadmon and the U.S. men's 4x400 meter relay team set the Olympic record with a time of 2:54.43, barely beating Botswana's time of 2:54.53 -- an African record. Great Britain finished third with a time of 2:55.83, which set a European record.

The women's 4x400 meter relay, on the other hand, was a U.S. blowout. With A&M's Shamier Little leading off, the American ladies destroyed the field with a time of 3:15.27, a U.S. record. The Netherlands took the silver, but finished more than 4 seconds behind the U.S. women.

Texas A&M track athletes ended up winning six medals in Paris, trailing only USC and Arkansas among U.S. universities represented at the Olympics.


Taylor returning to Aggieland with gold

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor served on Dawn Staley's U.S. Women's Basketball Team staff at the Paris games, and, as they have for decades, the women won the gold medal.
But this time, just barely.

The women staved off a much stronger than expected effort from France, with the game literally going to the buzzer as the Americans won 67-66. France's Gabby Williams let a shot go as time expired that was good, but she was well inside the 3-point line when she let it go, clinching a win for the U.S.

Aggies in NFL preseason action

DT DeMarvin Leal, Steelers: 3 tackles, 1 sack vs. Houston

WR Ainias Smith, Eagles: 1 catch, 7 yards; 3 punt returns, 13 yards vs. Baltimore

RB Isaiah Spiller, Chargers: 5 carries, 5 yards; 3 catches, 18 yards vs. Seattle

LB Tyrel Dodson, Seahawks: 1 tackle vs. Chargers

CB Jaylon Jones, Colts: 1 tackle, 1 pass defensed vs. Denver

WR Josh Reynolds, Broncos: 1 catch, 11 yards vs. Indianapolis

DB Josh DeBerry, Cowboys: 3 tackles vs. Rams

LB Buddy Johnson, Cowboys: 1 tackle vs. Rams

DB Demani Richardson, Panthers: 4 tackles vs. New England

RB Trayveon Williams: 3 carries, 7 yards; 1 tackle vs. Tampa Bay

DB Antonio Johnson, Jaguars: 5 tackles vs. Kansas City

P Braden Mann, Eagles: 5 punts, average of 49.6; long of 54 vs. Baltimore


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3dlZWtlbmQtd3JhcC1zcG9uc29yZWQtYnktY3J5c3RhbC1jcmVlay1w YXJ0bmVycy01NyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGFtdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndlZWtl bmQtd3JhcC1zcG9uc29yZWQtYnktY3J5c3RhbC1jcmVlay1wYXJ0bmVycy01 NyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQ4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==