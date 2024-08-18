Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com. You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Bussey makes the switch to offense

Terry Bussey has switched sides of the ball.

One of the bigger storylines of the weekend was the acknowledgement by the Texas A&M coaching staff that former 5-star ATH Terry Bussey has made the move to offense. Bussey, who started fall camp at cornerback, has been moved to utilize his outstanding abilities in more ways. Coach Mike Elko was a little hesitant to get into specifics, but getting the ball in Bussey's hands clearly was on his mind. "He's a kid that's got a lot of value. We know that we've talked about his flexibility to do a lot of things for us," he said. "And so, you know, we've kind of moved him around a little bit and tried to get ball in his hands a little bit more, some different ways that we can do that." Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Bussey's versatility would be put to use on his side of the ball. "I think we will be able to move him around quite a bit. He's, even in this short time, shown a really, really high capacity, and adapted pretty quickly for with the time and how things have transpired," Klein said. "I think there's his skill set is very diverse. He's got great, natural running ability. He's got really, really good ball skills on the move, but he's obviously big and physical enough to move in the backfield and all over the field. So I think it's going to be a be a pretty diverse skill set for us. He's done a really nice job."

Owens' injury confirmed

While Elko said the Aggies have gotten through the offseason without a lot of injuries, there has been one that is of major importance. Running back Rueben Owens, who was in the running for the starting running back job, did suffer a serious injury in last Sunday's scrimmage and will miss, at the least, several months. “Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury, and so he's going to be out for an extended period of time,” Elko said. “Most likely this season. There’s an outside chance that if the season extends beyond the regular season, we'll have a chance to get him back for something.”

