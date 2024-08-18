PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .

Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com.

You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Bussey makes the switch to offense

Terry Bussey has switched sides of the ball.
Terry Bussey has switched sides of the ball.

One of the bigger storylines of the weekend was the acknowledgement by the Texas A&M coaching staff that former 5-star ATH Terry Bussey has made the move to offense. Bussey, who started fall camp at cornerback, has been moved to utilize his outstanding abilities in more ways.

Coach Mike Elko was a little hesitant to get into specifics, but getting the ball in Bussey's hands clearly was on his mind.

"He's a kid that's got a lot of value. We know that we've talked about his flexibility to do a lot of things for us," he said. "And so, you know, we've kind of moved him around a little bit and tried to get ball in his hands a little bit more, some different ways that we can do that."

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Bussey's versatility would be put to use on his side of the ball.

"I think we will be able to move him around quite a bit. He's, even in this short time, shown a really, really high capacity, and adapted pretty quickly for with the time and how things have transpired," Klein said. "I think there's his skill set is very diverse. He's got great, natural running ability. He's got really, really good ball skills on the move, but he's obviously big and physical enough to move in the backfield and all over the field. So I think it's going to be a be a pretty diverse skill set for us. He's done a really nice job."

Owens' injury confirmed

While Elko said the Aggies have gotten through the offseason without a lot of injuries, there has been one that is of major importance. Running back Rueben Owens, who was in the running for the starting running back job, did suffer a serious injury in last Sunday's scrimmage and will miss, at the least, several months.

“Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury, and so he's going to be out for an extended period of time,” Elko said. “Most likely this season. There’s an outside chance that if the season extends beyond the regular season, we'll have a chance to get him back for something.”

Aggies in the NFL

Pittsburgh DT DeMarvin Leal: 1 tackle in a 9-3 loss to Buffalo

Carolina S Demani Richardson: 3 tackles and an interception in a 15-12 loss to the New York Jets

Carolina DT Jayden Peevy: 4 tackles in a 15-12 loss to the New York Jets

Jets DE Micheal Clemons: 1 quarterback hit in a 15-12 win over Carolina

Philadelphia WR Ainias Smith: Caught the game-winning 2-point conversion in a 14-13 win over New England; also returned two punts for 13 yards

Philadelphia punter Braden Mann: averaged 47.8 yards on four punts, with a long of 56

Miami RB Devon Achane: 2 carries, 10 yards and 2 catches, 34 yards in a 13-6 win over Washington

Cincinnati running back Trayveon Williams: 6 carries, 22 yards and 2 catches, 19 yards in a 27-3 loss to Chicago

L.A. Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller: 2 carries, 7 yards and 2 catches, 16 yards in a 13-9 loss to the L.A. Rams

Jacksonville Nickel Antonio Johnson: 1 tackle in a 20-7 win over Tampa Bay

Dallas LB Buddy Johnson: 2 tackles in a 27-12 win over Las Vegas

Dallas DB Josh DeBerry: 3 tackles in a 27-12 win over Las Vegas


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3dlZWtlbmQtd3JhcC1zcG9uc29yZWQtYnktY3J5c3RhbC1jcmVlay1w YXJ0bmVycy01OCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGFtdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndlZWtl bmQtd3JhcC1zcG9uc29yZWQtYnktY3J5c3RhbC1jcmVlay1wYXJ0bmVycy01 OCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQ4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==