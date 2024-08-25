Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggies on the bubble see plenty of work in final preseason games

Chris Russell got plenty of playing time for Green Bay.

There are a number of former Texas A&M football players who are trying to work their way onto NFL 53-man rosters, and they had their final chance to impress over the weekend. Here are how some of them did. LB Chris Russell: Had 5 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Green Bay's 30-7 win over Baltimore. Fellow linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was held out of the game. RB Trayveon Williams: 11 carries for 66 yards, 5 catches for 11 yards and one kickoff return in Cincinnati's 27-14 loss to Indianapolis. CB Jaylon Jones: 1 tackle in limited time in Indianapolis' 27-14 win over Cincinnati. Nickel Antonio Johnson: 1 tackle in limited time in Jacksonville's 31-0 win over Atlanta. S Demani Richardson: 1 tackle in Carolina's 31-26 win over Buffalo. DL Jayden Peevy: 3 tackles in Carolina's 31-26 win over Buffalo. WR Ainias Smith: 6 catches for 36 yards, 1 punt return for 14 yards in Philadelphia's 26-3 loss to Minnesota. P Braden Mann: 1 punt for 53 yards in Philadelphia's 26-3 loss to Minnesota. DT DeMarvin Leal: 1 tackle, 1/2 sack in Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss to Detroit. RB Isaiah Spiller: 3 carries, 1 yard and 1 fumble in the Chargers' 26-19 win over Dallas. DB Josh DeBerry: 2 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Dallas' 26-19 loss to the Chargers. LB Tyrel Dodson: 1 tackle in limited playing time in Seattle's 37-33 win over Cleveland.

Buddy getting his shot?

In spite of a fine career with the Aggies, linebacker Buddy Johnson has struggled to stick with an NFL team since going pro in 2021. But he may be in a position to make the team this time around -- and "the team" is none other than his hometown Dallas Cowboys. Johnson had 3 tackles and a pass defensed in the the Cowboys' 26-19 loss to the L.A. Chargers, but his performance over the course of the preseason has been good enough to move him from an afterthought to a real possibility to make the team. With the Cowboys having a couple of linebackers nursing or recovering from injuries, the numbers may break Buddy's way this time. Final cuts to get to the initial 53-man roster will be made Tuesday, if not before.

Green takes back his old job