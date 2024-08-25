PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Mark Passwaters
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .

Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggies on the bubble see plenty of work in final preseason games

Chris Russell got plenty of playing time for Green Bay.
Chris Russell got plenty of playing time for Green Bay.

There are a number of former Texas A&M football players who are trying to work their way onto NFL 53-man rosters, and they had their final chance to impress over the weekend. Here are how some of them did.

LB Chris Russell: Had 5 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Green Bay's 30-7 win over Baltimore. Fellow linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was held out of the game.

RB Trayveon Williams: 11 carries for 66 yards, 5 catches for 11 yards and one kickoff return in Cincinnati's 27-14 loss to Indianapolis.

CB Jaylon Jones: 1 tackle in limited time in Indianapolis' 27-14 win over Cincinnati.

Nickel Antonio Johnson: 1 tackle in limited time in Jacksonville's 31-0 win over Atlanta.

S Demani Richardson: 1 tackle in Carolina's 31-26 win over Buffalo.

DL Jayden Peevy: 3 tackles in Carolina's 31-26 win over Buffalo.

WR Ainias Smith: 6 catches for 36 yards, 1 punt return for 14 yards in Philadelphia's 26-3 loss to Minnesota.

P Braden Mann: 1 punt for 53 yards in Philadelphia's 26-3 loss to Minnesota.

DT DeMarvin Leal: 1 tackle, 1/2 sack in Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss to Detroit.

RB Isaiah Spiller: 3 carries, 1 yard and 1 fumble in the Chargers' 26-19 win over Dallas.

DB Josh DeBerry: 2 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Dallas' 26-19 loss to the Chargers.

LB Tyrel Dodson: 1 tackle in limited playing time in Seattle's 37-33 win over Cleveland.

Buddy getting his shot?

In spite of a fine career with the Aggies, linebacker Buddy Johnson has struggled to stick with an NFL team since going pro in 2021. But he may be in a position to make the team this time around -- and "the team" is none other than his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson had 3 tackles and a pass defensed in the the Cowboys' 26-19 loss to the L.A. Chargers, but his performance over the course of the preseason has been good enough to move him from an afterthought to a real possibility to make the team. With the Cowboys having a couple of linebackers nursing or recovering from injuries, the numbers may break Buddy's way this time.

Final cuts to get to the initial 53-man roster will be made Tuesday, if not before.

Green takes back his old job

While the Houston Texans shocked the NFL with their rapid turnaround from a 3-13-1 team in 2022 to NFC South champions last year, Kenyon Green had to watch from the sideline. A shoulder injury last preseason knocked him out for the year, and some wondered if he would be able to take back his left guard spot upon his return.

Green put the doubters to rest, with a strong training camp. He didn't give up a pressure in the preseason and looked more familiar with the offense than he did in his rookie season two years ago. He didn't play in the Texans' 19-17 win over the L.A. Rams, a luxury usually afforded to certain starters.

