Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

In a first for A&M coaches, Elko updated reporters on A&M's injury situation immediately after the Saturday night's win at Florida. He not only discussed the status of Conner Weigman, but nickel Tyreek Chappell and safety Trey Jones as well.

"(Chappell) suffered a non contact load of leg injury on Wednesday and practice, unfortunately. And so he'll be done for the year. And then Trey Jones had an upper body thing, kind of a freak thing happened on Thursday, but we anticipate him to be in action sooner rather than later," he said. "And so Connor, with Connor just so everybody knows, it's an AC (joint) in the shoulder. It happened in the Notre Dame game. He kind of went through a progress process last week where loosened up as the week went on. He was able to go out and function really well. We got an anticipated. That's how it would go this week. He had a full practice on Wednesday, was able to go out there and throw the ball, and then just had a setback on Thursday, for whatever reason."

Elko said Reed had been taking approximately 45% of the snaps with the first string even before the injury, as he believes in preparing all three quarterbacks to start.

Center Koli Faaiu was injured early in the Florida game, but Elko indicated that the initial prognosis was he would miss very little time. TJ Shanahan played the remainder of the game at center after Faaiu's injury, and the offense operated smoothly.



