Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Stats from the weekend
Offense:
Passing: Marcel Reed, 11-17, 178 yards, 2 TD
Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 3 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD
Jabre Barber, 2 catches, 9 yards
Theo Ohrstrom, 1 catch, 29 yards, 1 TD
Amari Daniels, 1 catch, 22 yards
Moose Muhammad, 1 catch, 20 yards
Tre Watson, 1 catch, 15 yards
Noah Thomas, 1 catch, 2 yards
Rushing: Le’Veon Moss, 18 carries, 110 yards
Reed, 13 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD
Amari Daniels, 13 carries, 68 yards
EJ Smith, 6 carries, 24 yards
Noah Thomas, 2 carries, 14 yards
Terry Bussey, 2 carries, 7 yards
Jahdae Walker, 1 carry, 4 yards
Defense
Tackles: Shemar Stewart and Taurean York, 5
Marcus Ratcliffe and Cashius Howell, 4
Tackles for loss: Nic Scourton, Howell and Ratcliffe, 1
Stewart, Solomon DeShields, York and Scooby Williams, .5
Sacks: Howell, 1
DeShields and Stewart, .5
Interceptions: Ratcliffe, Bryce Anderson and Jayvon Thomas, 1
Saturday's firsts
First career touchdown catch: Theo Ohrstrom (second career catch)
First touchdown catch as an Aggie: Cyrus Allen
First career start: Marcel Reed
First sack as an Aggie: Cashius Howell, Solomon DeShields
First career interception: Jayvon Thomas
First career touchdown: Bryce Anderson
First catch as an Aggie: Jabre Barber
First road win as A&M coach: Mike Elko
Elko provides injury updates postgame
In a first for A&M coaches, Elko updated reporters on A&M's injury situation immediately after the Saturday night's win at Florida. He not only discussed the status of Conner Weigman, but nickel Tyreek Chappell and safety Trey Jones as well.
"(Chappell) suffered a non contact load of leg injury on Wednesday and practice, unfortunately. And so he'll be done for the year. And then Trey Jones had an upper body thing, kind of a freak thing happened on Thursday, but we anticipate him to be in action sooner rather than later," he said. "And so Connor, with Connor just so everybody knows, it's an AC (joint) in the shoulder. It happened in the Notre Dame game. He kind of went through a progress process last week where loosened up as the week went on. He was able to go out and function really well. We got an anticipated. That's how it would go this week. He had a full practice on Wednesday, was able to go out there and throw the ball, and then just had a setback on Thursday, for whatever reason."
Elko said Reed had been taking approximately 45% of the snaps with the first string even before the injury, as he believes in preparing all three quarterbacks to start.
Center Koli Faaiu was injured early in the Florida game, but Elko indicated that the initial prognosis was he would miss very little time. TJ Shanahan played the remainder of the game at center after Faaiu's injury, and the offense operated smoothly.
Aggies in the NFL
Pittsburgh DL DeMarvin Leal: 1 tackle in a 13-6 win over Denver.
Denver WR Josh Reynolds: 4 catches, 93 yards in a 13-6 loss to Pittsburgh
Dallas S Donovan Wilson: 6 tackles and a pass defensed in a 44-19 loss to New Orleans.
Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans: 3 catches, 42 yards in a 13-6 win over Detroit.
Green Bay LB Edgerrin Cooper: 1 tackle in a 16-10 win over Indianapolis.
Indianapolis CB Jaylon Jones: 6 tackles in a 16-10 loss to Green Bay.
N.Y. Jets DE Micheal Clemons: 1 tackle in a 24-17 win over Tennessee.
Seattle LB Tyrel Dodson: 8 tackles in a 23-20 win over New England.
Cleveland DE Myles Garrett: 3 tackles and a sack in an 18-13 win over Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Nickel Antonio Johnson: 4 tackles in an 18-13 loss to Cleveland.
Carolina DT Jayden Peevy: 1 tackle, .5 TFL in a 26-3 loss to the L.A. Chargers.
Cincinnati RB Trayveon Williams: 1 kickoff return for 20 yards in a 26-25 loss to Kansas City.
Baltimore DT Nnamdi Madubuike: 3 tackles, 2 TFL in a 26-23 loss to Oakland.
L.A. Rams DT Bobby Brown III: 3 tackles in a 41-10 loss ot Arizona.
Buffalo LB Von Miller: 2 tackles and a sack in a 31-10 win over Miami (Thursday).
Miami RB Devon Achane: 22 carries, 96 yards; 7 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD in a 31-10 loss to Buffalo (Thursday).