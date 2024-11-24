Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Scooby Williams continues to exceed expectations

Scooby Williams is now second on the team in tackles for loss.

When Texas A&M picked up Scooby Williams in the transfer portal, it was hoped he could play a decent-sized role in the 2025 defense. He's done that and more. Williams was one of the few bright spots Saturday night, racking up 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and deflecting a pass that was picked off by BJ Mayes. Williams is now tied for second on the team in tackles with 42 (Tauren York leads with 65), is second on the team in tackles for loss with 7, has broken up 4 passes, picked off another and recovered a fumble. It is expected that Williams will return for the 2025 season, and he should get a decent look at preseason All-SEC consideration.

Old habits kill hard

When Texas A&M doesn't tackle well, they lose. They didn't tackle well last night, and they lost. The Aggies missed 22 tackles against South Carolina. They rebounded to only miss seven against New Mexico State, but missed 14 last night against Auburn. The only game, other than South Carolina, where A&M tackled worse was against Notre Dame, when they missed 19 tackles.

Elko optimistic Hill, Lee won't miss much time

Last night, coach Mike Elko said nickel Jaydon Hill and corner Will Lee were lost in the first eight plays of the loss at Auburn. Lee actually played in 17 snaps, but Hill didn't even get to eight before suffering an injury. When asked by AY about their status, Elko said they didn't have a full evaluation yet, but hopefully they would not miss much time. Both -- Lee especially -- will be needed against Texas.

Aggies remain in the top 25

The loss to Auburn cost A&M a few spots in the coach's and AP polls, but they remain ranked. The Aggies are 19th in the coach's poll and 20th in the AP poll as Texas comes to Kyle Field Saturday.

Aggies start as home underdogs

The opening line for the A&M-Texas game came out Sunday afternoon and the Aggies are 8.5-point underdogs against the third-ranked Longhorns.

