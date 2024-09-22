Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies 24th in both polls

While Texas A&M's 26-20 win over Bowling Green wasn't exactly dominating, it was enough for A&M to remain ranked. The Aggies moved up a spot in the AP poll, placing them 24 in both that poll and the coach's poll.

Statistical leaders from Saturday night

Marcus Ratcliffe is off to a tremendous start for A&M.

Passing: Marcel Reed, 16-29, 173 yards, 2 TD Rushing: Reed, 12 carries, 91 yards Le’Veon Moss, 16 carries, 90 yards Amari Daniels, 9 carries, 34 yards Receiving: Noah Thomas, 5 catches, 38 yards Jahdae Walker, 3 catches, 45 yards, 1 TD Jabre Barber, 3 catches, 13 yards Tre Watson, 2 catches, 20 yards Theo Ohrstrom, 1 catch, 27 yards, 1 TD Moss, 1 catch, 20 yards Tackles: Scooby Williams, 7 Nic Scourton and Will Lee, 6 Tackles for loss: Shemar Turner, 2 Five players with 1 Sacks: Turner and Shemar Stewart, 1 Interceptions: Marcus Ratcliffe, 1

Ratcliffe off to fast start as an Aggie

Transfer safety Marcus Ratcliffe was originally supposed to be brought along slowly, but he took care of that during training camp. Now, it may be hard to get him off the field at all. The sophomore picked off his third pass of the season Saturday night, and his third in as many games. It has been 24 years since an Aggie intercepted a pass in three straight games, and that was linebacker Jason Glenn. Ratcliffe currently has the SEC lead for interceptions and is second nationally in the category. A&M now has six interceptions on the season after having just nine all of last year.

Offensive line's improvement continues

Last night, the Aggies gave up one sack, two tackles for loss and ran for 235 yards at 5.5 yards per carry. A&M is now 18th in the nation in sacks allowed, first in the nation in tackles for loss allowed and eighth overall in rushing offense. In 2023, they were 40th in tackles for loss allowed, 88th in sacks allowed and 90th in rushing offense.

Aggie hoops gets a big 2025 commit

This afternoon, Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep guard Jeremiah Green announced his commitment to A&M. Green, who played last season at Denton Guyer, picked the Aggies over Auburn, Alabama, Houston and Texas, among many others. The 6-foot-3 Green averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his time on the Nike EYBL prep circuit over the summer. The 4-star, currently ranked as the number 63 player nationally according to Rivals.com, is the first member of the 2025 recruiting class for A&M.

Aggies in the NFL