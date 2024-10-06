Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Weigman on hot streak post-Notre Dame

Conner Weigman has hit on more than 80% of his passes in his last two games.

Since his 12-30 performance against Notre Dame, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman has been extremely accurate -- albeit with a month separating his next two games. During his half of work against McNeese, Weigman -- who was already suffering from an AC joint sprain -- completed 11 of 14 passes (with two drops). After missing three games when the injury was aggravated, Weigman returned to complete 18 of 22 passes in yesterday's 41-10 blowout of Missouri. In his last two games, Weigman has completed 29 of 36 passes, an 80.5% completion rate.

Elko throws shade at Drinkwitz over "blanket" stunt

Somehow, some way, a Texas A&M blanket was left in the room of Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Friday, with a note allegedly from Aggie cornerback Will "The Blanket" Lee. While Missouri was quick to point the finger at Lee and A&M -- and Wease wore the blanket to Kyle Field yesterday -- Lee denied his involvement on social media. During his postgame press conference, A&M coach Mike Elko suggested his opposite number had something to do with it. "My suggestion would be you guys should go ask Eli where that came from, because I have a strong feeling that came from the other side and had nothing to do with Texas A&M, Will Lee or anyone over here," Elko said. "So you should point that one to the other side." If it was supposed to prove as motivation for the Missouri receivers against Lee, it failed miserably. Lee was targeted five times yesterday and Missouri completed zero passes against him. The corner did, however, break up two passes and now leads the nation in that category with eight.

No matter the cleats, Moss is red hot

Running back Le'Veon Moss now leads the SEC in rushing after his 12-carry, 138-yard performance against Missouri. That comes on the heels of his 13-carry, 117-yard effort against Arkansas. So in his last two games and 25 carries, Moss has picked up 255 yards, or 10.2 yards per carry.

Look out, here he comes

Things are starting to click for Terry Bussey.

Texas A&M's leading receiver yesterday was -- drum roll -- true freshman Terry Bussey, who had 76 yards on just three catches. For the first time, Bussey was used as a downfield threat, and had catches of 32, 33 and 11 yards. He also carried the ball once for 6 yards. Quietly, Bussey is becoming a real threat for the Aggies. He is averaging 13.2 yards a carry and 17.2 yards a reception after six games. Now that he is becoming comfortable with his role, those numbers could seriously increase in the second half of the season.

Aggie baseball blows out HCU in exhibition game

There was October baseball in Aggieland Friday night, as the national runner-up A&M baseball team began the tenure of Michael Earley with a 20-2 blowout of Houston Christian. The game went 12 innings by design, and the Aggies used 17 position players and 12 pitchers in the process. The Aggies bashed their way through the game, with outfield Caden Sorrell going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and four RBI. First baseman/outfielder Blake Binderup had 2 hits in 6 trips, but both were homers; he ended up with four RBI. The game was the first for several new arrivals, and they didn't disappoint. First baseman Matt Bergevin had two hits, Penn transfer Wyatt Henseler had two hits and second baseman Jamal George added a pair. Pitcher Myles Patton started the game and had a pair of strikeouts in his brief stint. Two freshman outfielders also did some yardwork. Sam Erickson of Flower Mound had two hits in two trips and homered, while Haslet's Nathan Tobin also homered.

