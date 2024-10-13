Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies jump up one spot in AP poll, steady in Coaches

The Aggies are considerable favorites against Mississippi State next weekend.

The bye week saw little movement for Texas A&M as far as polls go. The Aggies, who were ranked 14th in the Coaches Poll last week, remained there. In the AP poll, the Aggies moved up a spot from 15th to 14th. Texas remains first in both polls, with Oregon moving up to second after their 32-31 win over Ohio State.

Aggies open as big favorites against Mississippi State

The Aggies have only won in Starkville twice since entering the SEC, but it hasn't scared Vegas away from making A&M a considerable favorite against Mississippi State. The Aggies opened as 15-point favorites Sunday afternoon against the Bulldogs, a number that had dropped to 14.5 points by late Sunday night. Mississippi State is coming off a 41-31 loss at Georgia this weekend, a game that was 34-10 UGA with more than 13 minutes to go in the third quarter. The Bulldogs have lost twice at home to FBS opponents this season, 48-17 to Toledo and 45-28 to Florida.

Big Woo passes away at 69

Legendary Texas A&M running back George Woodard died Friday, just a month after he turned 69. Woodard, a four-year letterman, was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. Woodard rushed for 2,911 yards and 35 touchdowns in his Aggie career; he remains eighth on the all-time rushing list in school history and fourth in rushing touchdowns. A massive back with freakish speed for his size, Woodard's weight was a subject of mystery. Coach Emory Bellard quipped, "I don't know what George weighs. I just know he weighs more than he did at birth but less than King Kong." Our condolences go out to Woodard's family and friends. Here.

Aggies in the NFL

It was a rough trip to London for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they were blasted 35-16 by the Chicago Bears. Receiver Christian Kirk had 3 catches for 39 yards, while nickel Antonio Johnson had 4 tackles. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper's emergence as a force for the Green Bay Packers continued Sunday as he racked up 8 tackles in a 34-13 win over Arizona. Cleveland DE Myles Garrett had 4 tackles, including 2 for loss, and blocked a kick that was returned for the Browns' only touchdown in a 20-16 loss to Philadelphia. Eagles punter Braden Mann punted 3 times for an average of 48.7 yards per kick and a long of 55. Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones had 8 tackles and a pass defensed in a 20-17 win over Tennessee. Baltimore defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had 2 tackles and half a sack in a 30-23 win over Washington. Tampa receiver Mike Evans had 2 catches for 34 yards in a 51-27 pasting of New Orleans. Dallas safety Donovan Wilson had 7 tackles and a sack in the Cowboys' 47-9 humbling at the hands of Detroit. On Thursday night, Seattle linebacker Tyrel Dodson had 7 tackles, including 1 for loss, in a 36-24 loss to San Francisco.

Two NFL Aggies placed on IR