Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
The LSU week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag has dropped, so check it out here!
Crownover talks O-line rebirth, LSU matchup
Right tackle Dametrious Crownover has been part of the offensive line's success through seven games, but LSU awaits.
LSU's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Can Shemar Stewart and the Aggies shut down a potent LSU passing attack?
LSU game visitor list
Mike Elko and the Aggies have a remarkable list of talented recruits visiting Saturday, and AY has the names here!
Texas A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense
Can Conner Weigman and the Aggie offense put together a strong performance against LSU?
Stats from Saturday night
Offense:
Marcel Reed, 9 carries, 62 yards, 3 TD; 2-2, 70 yards
Amari Daniels, 12 carries, 91 yards
Le’Veon Moss, 14 carries, 83 yards, 2 TD
Defense:
Taurean York, 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
BJ Mayes, 2 tackles, 2 INT
Nic Scourton, 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, .5 sack
DJ Hicks, 3 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sack
Rylan Kennedy, 2 tackles, 1 sack
Jaydon Hill, 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Bryce Anderson, 6 tackles
Tyler White, 5 punts, average of 48.4, long of 54, 4 inside the 2, 3 over 50 yards.
Take the money and run
On Monday, coach Mike Elko said that there would be $10 million on the table for the combination of Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart or for LSU tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones. As it turned out, Scourton may have grabbed the money and walked out by himself.
While Campbell and Stewart brawled to a draw, Scourton dominated Jones. On the stat sheet, his night looks pretty good — 4 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack — it doesn’t show Scourton’s full effect. He also had six hurries on Garrett Nussmeier, forcing the LSU quarterback out of his comfort zone.
Shooting up the charts
After A&M beat McNeese in week 2, the Aggies were ranked 108th in rushing defense. After holding LSU to 24 yards on 23 carries, A&M is now ranked 19th nationally against the run.
Aggies lose to UH in basketball exhibition
Playing without starters Solomon Washington and Zhuric Phelps, the Aggie basketball team lost an exhibition game to Houston 79-64 Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center. Wade Taylor, who led the team with 18 minutes played, also scored 18 points 4 of 8 shooting (8-8 from the line). Manny Obaskei was the only other Aggie in double figures with 14 points in 14 minutes. Redshirt freshman Rob Dockery provided some offense off the bench with 7 points, including a 3-pointer, in 9 minutes.
Baseball blasts UH in exhibition
The Aggie baseball team finished its fall exhibition in dominant style routing Houston 13-1 at Blue Bell Park Friday night. A&M used 10 pitchers in the game, holding the Cougars to a single hit while striking out 15.
Two players who stood out at the plate in the exhibition against Houston Christian did so again against Houston. Blake Binderup went 2-for-3 with five RBI, and freshman Sam Erickson hit a two-run homer. Matt Bergevin, Gavin Kash, Caden Sorrell and Nathan Tobin also posted multi-hit nights for the Aggies.
Aggies in the NFL
Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones had 6 tackles and a pass defensed in a 23-20 loss to Houston.
Philadelphia punter Braden Mann punted once for 52 yards in a 37-17 rout of Cincinnati.
Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett had one tackle in a 29-24 win over Baltimore. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had two tackles and a tackle for loss for the Ravens.
Miami running back Devon Achane rushed 10 times for 97 yards and caught 6 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 loss to Arizona.
New York Jets DE Micheal Clemons had two tackles in a 25-22 loss to New England.
Green Bay LB Edgerrin Cooper had a career high 9 tackles, including a sack, in a 30-27 win over Jacksonville. For the Jaguars, WR Christian Kirk caught two passes for 59 yards and nickel Antonio Johnson had one tackle.
Seattle LB Tyrel Dodson had 7 tackles in a 31-10 loss to Buffalo.
On Thursday night, DT Bobby Brown III had 4 tackles as the L.A. Rams beat Minnesota 30-20.
