Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Williams nears career milestone

Buzz Williams is closing in on a career milestone.

No. 13 Texas A&M plays Lamar Monday night (7 p.m. central, ESPN+) and, if the Aggies win, coach Buzz Williams will rack up his 350th win as a coach. Williams, who coached at New Orleans, Marquette and Virginia Tech before returning to Aggieland, has coached 567 games in his career with a winning percentage of 61.5%. Unofficially, Williams has 351 victories already, but that total includes two wins that he missed.

Aggies blitz East Texas A&M to get season's first win

After blowing an 11-point lead at UCF to lose last Monday, the Aggies had a chance to right the ship against East Texas A&M. They did, blasting the Lions 87-55. Newcomer Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 18 points, while Manny Obaseki and Henry Coleman III added 14 each. The Aggies shot 56% from the field for the night.

Aggies to host Virginia transfer

The resignation of Virginia coach Tony Bennett on Oct. 18 sent shockwaves through the Cavalier program, and helped lead guard Jalen Warley to jump into the transfer portal. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Warley intends to visit Gonzaga, Iowa State and A&M before making a decision on where he'll play next. Warley never played a second at Virginia. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior from Philadelphia averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 assists per game last year for Florida State, where he started 32 of 33 games last season at point guard.



Women's basketball program wins 900th game

With a 86-38 win over Eastern Michigan Sunday, the A&M women's basketball program now has 900 wins. It also leveled A&M's record at 1-1, after they lost their season opener to A&M Corpus-Christi last week.

A&M opens as big favorites against NMSU

Next Saturday night is the battle of the Good Aggies against the Bad Aggies. And that's not meant in a partisan sense, it's meant literally. No. 15 Texas A&M (7-2, 5-1 SEC) takes on New Mexico State (2-7, 1-5 CUSA) at Kyle Field (6:45 p.m., SEC Network) in a non-conference game. The Texas A&M Aggies, coming off a bye, were installed as 40.5-point favorites over New Mexico State Sunday afternoon. The line sits at A&M -38.5 Sunday night.

Aggies in the NFL